Eastern Daily Press > News > Agriculture

Families flock to Wayland Show as it returns after three years off

David Hannant

Published: 8:07 PM September 4, 2022
Youngsters taking part in the Shetland Derby at the Wayland Show.

Youngsters taking part in the Shetland Derby at the Wayland Show. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Families flocked with glee as one of the oldest one-day agricultural shows returned after three years off. 

The Wayland Show, which was founded more than 140 years ago, welcomed hundreds of people to the showground in Watton for the first time since 2018. 

The eagerly anticipated show saw more than 2,000 people come along to take in traditional livestock competitions and enjoy a wide-range of entertainment in the main ring.

One of the MAD Team mountain bike riders during their aerial display at the Wayland Show.

One of the MAD Team mountain bike riders during their aerial display at the Wayland Show. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Wayland Show chairman Mike Gouldstone said: "The good lord was very kind to us, the weather held out, the livestock was well behaved and it was a very lovely day for the people who came out.

"It is very difficult to pick out just one highlight because all the various animal events in the main right really stood out.

"The volunteer committee came together to really put on a wonderful show this year which everyone seems to have really enjoyed - and that's the most important thing."

Classic tractors on display at the Wayland Show.

Classic tractors on display at the Wayland Show. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

It was the first time the show has been able to take place in four years, owing largely to the Covid pandemic.

The 2019 was postponed to allow the event to change date from its traditional August slot to the early May Bank Holiday weekend in 2020.

Young handlers at the Wayland Show.

Young handlers at the Wayland Show. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

However, by this point the Covid-19 pandemic hit, putting pass to the plans and cancelling the next two annual events.

Mr Gouldstone added: "I think we're really back on the rails now and that is a really good feeling.

Spectators watch the action in the main ring at the Wayland Show.

Spectators watch the action in the main ring at the Wayland Show. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

"I thoroughly enjoyed the Sheltand Derby, the Lamb National and the Dunston Harriers in particular.

"All these types of things keep us close to our agricultural heritage and it really has been a wonderful show."

One of the young handlers concentrates at the Wayland Show.

One of the young handlers concentrates at the Wayland Show. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

The event saw a wide range of activities, including gun dog displays, animal races and family games.

It also presented the farming community with the opportunity to showcase their livestock, equipment and pieces of technology.

Bear Childerhouse, four, from Caston, meets some cows at the Wayland Show.

Bear Childerhouse, four, from Caston, meets some cows at the Wayland Show. - Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022

Families also had the opportunity to sample local food produce, shop for arts and crafts and treat themselves to hot drinks and cakes.

And for the little ones, there were fairground rides, a bouncy castle and pony and donkey rides.

