Families flock to Wayland Show as it returns after three years off
- Credit: Denise Bradley/Archant 2022
Families flocked with glee as one of the oldest one-day agricultural shows returned after three years off.
The Wayland Show, which was founded more than 140 years ago, welcomed hundreds of people to the showground in Watton for the first time since 2018.
The eagerly anticipated show saw more than 2,000 people come along to take in traditional livestock competitions and enjoy a wide-range of entertainment in the main ring.
Wayland Show chairman Mike Gouldstone said: "The good lord was very kind to us, the weather held out, the livestock was well behaved and it was a very lovely day for the people who came out.
"It is very difficult to pick out just one highlight because all the various animal events in the main right really stood out.
"The volunteer committee came together to really put on a wonderful show this year which everyone seems to have really enjoyed - and that's the most important thing."
It was the first time the show has been able to take place in four years, owing largely to the Covid pandemic.
Most Read
- 1 5 of the most picturesque places in Norfolk
- 2 7 of the best places to eat seafood in Norfolk
- 3 'We're not strong swimmers' - The women who saved three lives at Sea Palling
- 4 Can you help keep Norfolk village free of speeding cars?
- 5 All the best dressed as Sundown Festival returns to Norfolk Showground
- 6 'I will miss it' - City butcher hangs up apron after nearly 40 years
- 7 Mobility scooter drink driver was four times over the limit when arrested after crash
- 8 Bar and restaurant in holiday park reopens to public after three years
- 9 Swaffham road closed causing long queues after crash
- 10 The 6 most wanted men in Norfolk
The 2019 was postponed to allow the event to change date from its traditional August slot to the early May Bank Holiday weekend in 2020.
However, by this point the Covid-19 pandemic hit, putting pass to the plans and cancelling the next two annual events.
Mr Gouldstone added: "I think we're really back on the rails now and that is a really good feeling.
"I thoroughly enjoyed the Sheltand Derby, the Lamb National and the Dunston Harriers in particular.
"All these types of things keep us close to our agricultural heritage and it really has been a wonderful show."
The event saw a wide range of activities, including gun dog displays, animal races and family games.
It also presented the farming community with the opportunity to showcase their livestock, equipment and pieces of technology.
Families also had the opportunity to sample local food produce, shop for arts and crafts and treat themselves to hot drinks and cakes.
And for the little ones, there were fairground rides, a bouncy castle and pony and donkey rides.