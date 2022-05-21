Promotion

Simon Evans, agricultural partner at Arnolds Keys - Irelands Agricultural, looks ahead to the changes to EPC ratings in 2025.

Donald Rumsfeld got himself into all sorts of bother with his ‘known unknowns’ speech (20 years ago!), but actually he made a valid point: there are some areas where you know that you don’t have the full picture and can do something about it, and sometimes you can take no action because you don’t know what you don’t know.

Having just finished another hectic window completing BPS Payment and Countryside Stewardship Revenue claims, it occurred to me that farming has recently become littered with more ‘unknowns’ than ever: input prices, what environmental stewardship schemes will look like, interest rates, and so on.

Farm budgets are going to have to be reworked as this ever-changing landscape throws up curveballs at us as that list of unknowns grows. At times like this, it’s best to concentrate on what we do know.

Whilst it’s not clear what direction environmental legislation will take, one thing we do know is that for farms letting out excess cottages and houses – often an important revenue stream – the regulations around environmental performance are only going to get tighter.

We already know what this will look like. Currently, all rental property must conform to an EPC rating of ‘E’ or better. From April 1, 2025 all properties let on a new tenancy must have an EPC rating of ‘C’; from April 1, 2028 all properties, whether under a new or existing tenancy, must achieve the ‘C’ rating. It seems likely that by 2030, the minimum standard will be a ‘B’ rating.

Failure to comply with these regulations could result in financial penalties of up to £30,000 per property.

Knowing that these changes are coming, farm businesses should be planning to make any necessary changes now, before the deadlines approach. We are in an era of difficult budgeting decisions, so it’s important to keep an eye on those assets which you know will need improvement in the coming years.

It is vital to record any improvement work which is done, because it is not always immediately evident. Keep details, take photographs, and record any work which is carried out, to ensure you achieve that vital EPC rating.

This move towards enforcing better environmental standards in buildings which are let is not restricted to residential properties: since 2018, any commercial building subject to a new lease has had to have an EPC rating of ‘E’ or higher, and you can be sure that this too will also become stricter as time goes on.