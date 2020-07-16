Search

Advanced search

Age UK Norfolk ‘very much still here’ following Suffolk announcement

PUBLISHED: 18:31 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 18:31 16 July 2020

Age UK Norfolk has confirmed it remains open following Age UK Suffolk's closure announcement. Picture: Age UK Norfolk

Age UK Norfolk has confirmed it remains open following Age UK Suffolk's closure announcement. Picture: Age UK Norfolk

Archant

A Norfolk charity says it is “very much still here” following the news its Suffolk counterpart will close next week.

On Thursday, Age UK Suffolk announced it is to cease operation as of July 24, after it suffered significant financial losses as a result of coronavirus.

More: Age UK Suffolk to close – 143 to lose their jobs

Age UK Norfolk, which is a separate charity, will continue to deliver support to older people in Norfolk and has begun reopening its retail stores in Dereham and King’s Lynn.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman said the charity was “very much still here”.

More: Age UK launches urgent funding appeal to help combat ‘extreme isolation’ of older people

The spokesman added: “All Age UK’s are independent charities in their own right although we are brand partners.

“Age UK Norfolk has been in operation for over 70 years supporting older people in Norfolk and we are proud to continue to do so through our information and advice help line, advocacy services and telephone befriending.”

Any older people in Norfolk requiring help can contact the help line on 0300 500 1217 or email advice@ageuknorfolk.org.uk Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Like nothing seen in Norwich before’ - New restaurant and hotel to open in city

Keiron Bullon outside the Magdalen Road building which will be transformed into Urban Stays and Urban Lounge. Picture: Keiron Bullen

Demand for Norfolk properties soars as work-from-home triggers London exodus

Jan Hÿtch, partner at Norwich-based Arnolds Keys, said the work-from-home trend was boosting the Norfolk property market. Picture: James Bass

‘I thought my house was going to collapse’ - tremor sparks alarm in seaside town

A tremor has been felt in Gorleston and MP Brandon Lewis has raised concerns Picture: James Bass

Most Read

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

How many coronavirus cases are there where you live?

Nursing staff assist NHS staff and keyworkers to use the swabs at the drive through Coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Our lives will be turned upside’ - Anger over Alton Towers founder’s bid for holiday resort

Residents at Haveringland Hall are upset by plans that have been submitted to build new holiday homes Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Face coverings mandatory in shops: what you need to know

People will have to wear coverings in shops when it becomes compulsory from July 24. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Like nothing seen in Norwich before’ - New restaurant and hotel to open in city

Keiron Bullon outside the Magdalen Road building which will be transformed into Urban Stays and Urban Lounge. Picture: Keiron Bullen

Holidaymakers face ‘chaotic scene’ as boats return to Broads

Chaos on the River Yare at Reedham Bridge as holiday makers in hire boats wait at the bank when the bridge opened to let other craft through. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘I thought my house was going to collapse’ - tremor sparks alarm in seaside town

A tremor has been felt in Gorleston and MP Brandon Lewis has raised concerns Picture: James Bass

Motorists slam parking appeals as foodbank driver among latest caught

Steve Pyne is disputing a parking ticket issued to him during lockdown. He pulled over to check on a friend who had been self-isolating while making deliveries for Norwich Foodbank. Photo: Sonya Duncan /Archant

Police report 250 drivers in ‘staggering’ seat belt crackdown

Suffolk police and crime commissioner Tim Passmore with officers from Operation Wyken Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE