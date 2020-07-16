Age UK Norfolk ‘very much still here’ following Suffolk announcement

Age UK Norfolk has confirmed it remains open following Age UK Suffolk's closure announcement. Picture: Age UK Norfolk Archant

A Norfolk charity says it is “very much still here” following the news its Suffolk counterpart will close next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

On Thursday, Age UK Suffolk announced it is to cease operation as of July 24, after it suffered significant financial losses as a result of coronavirus.

More: Age UK Suffolk to close – 143 to lose their jobs

Age UK Norfolk, which is a separate charity, will continue to deliver support to older people in Norfolk and has begun reopening its retail stores in Dereham and King’s Lynn.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman said the charity was “very much still here”.

More: Age UK launches urgent funding appeal to help combat ‘extreme isolation’ of older people

The spokesman added: “All Age UK’s are independent charities in their own right although we are brand partners.

“Age UK Norfolk has been in operation for over 70 years supporting older people in Norfolk and we are proud to continue to do so through our information and advice help line, advocacy services and telephone befriending.”

Any older people in Norfolk requiring help can contact the help line on 0300 500 1217 or email advice@ageuknorfolk.org.uk Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm.