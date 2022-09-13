News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pop-up picnic joins list of cancelled events following Queen’s death

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 12:37 PM September 13, 2022
Hoveton Garden

Hoveton Garden - Credit: Age UK Norfolk

A pop-up picnic event that was due to be held in a north Norfolk beauty spot has been postponed following the news of the Queen’s death. 

Local charity Age UK Norfolk was due to host the event at Hoveton Gardens in celebration of its 75th anniversary on Sunday, September 18.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “The Queen was a role model for so many older people and continued her devoted service to her subjects across the globe into her 90s. 

“Further to that, the Queen had a great connection with us here in Norfolk and we have been the thankful recipients of her support for many years, and it is with this honour in mind that we enter a period of mourning and reflection.” 

A number of closures and cancellations were announced following last week's news.

The event was sponsored by Hoveton Hall Estate and local agency Naked Marketing. It is hoped that the event will take place during spring 2023.

