Walking challenge set for people across Norfolk to raise money for charity

Age UK Norfolk have launched a walking challenge fundraiser. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto © 2014 David Pereiras

People across Norfolk have been invited to take part in a week-long walking challenge to fundraise for charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The ‘Week for Walking’ campaign will take place from Monday September, 21, to Sunday September, 27 and will raise money for Age UK Norfolk.

There are no restrictions on the nature of walk and everyone is encouraged to join in.

You may also want to watch:

Michelle Jay, fundraising and communications officer for Age UK Norfolk, said: “We’d love for people to get behind the challenge and involved next week.

“Walking has a whole host of positive benefits including helping to reduce stress and anxiety and it’s a fun and active way to raise funds for a local charity; every penny raised will benefit older people right here in Norfolk.”

To donate or set up a fundraiser for the challenge visit: www.justgiving.com/campaign/weekforwalking

For more information www.ageuk.org.uk/norfolk/about-us/news/articles/week-for-walking-2020