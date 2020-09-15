Search

Walking challenge set for people across Norfolk to raise money for charity

PUBLISHED: 19:58 15 September 2020 | UPDATED: 19:58 15 September 2020

Age UK Norfolk have launched a walking challenge fundraiser. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Age UK Norfolk have launched a walking challenge fundraiser. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

People across Norfolk have been invited to take part in a week-long walking challenge to fundraise for charity.

The ‘Week for Walking’ campaign will take place from Monday September, 21, to Sunday September, 27 and will raise money for Age UK Norfolk.

There are no restrictions on the nature of walk and everyone is encouraged to join in.

Michelle Jay, fundraising and communications officer for Age UK Norfolk, said: “We’d love for people to get behind the challenge and involved next week.

“Walking has a whole host of positive benefits including helping to reduce stress and anxiety and it’s a fun and active way to raise funds for a local charity; every penny raised will benefit older people right here in Norfolk.”

To donate or set up a fundraiser for the challenge visit: www.justgiving.com/campaign/weekforwalking

For more information www.ageuk.org.uk/norfolk/about-us/news/articles/week-for-walking-2020

