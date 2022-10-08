'Thousands unclaimed' - charity could help you get financial support

Older people in Norfolk are being urged to claim the financial help they are entitled as the most expensive winter in decades approaches.

The charity Age UK has warned there are thousands of pounds being left unclaimed because people either do not realise, or do not know how to claim what is rightfully theirs.

Vicky Aitken, Age UK Norfolk's chief executive, said: “Most of the people we speak to are worried sick about the rising cost of living and how they’re going to get through the next few months, but there are things we can do to help them unlock funds they had no idea they were entitled to.

Age UK Norfolk aims to support older people facing a tough winter. - Credit: Supplied by Age UK

“That’s why we’re urging older people to get in touch via our advice line and speak to one of our experts.

"No Norfolk pensioner should have to make the choice between going hungry or going cold this winter and we’re doing everything we can to make sure that doesn’t happen.”

Ms Aitken said the charity had already saved Norfolk's older population more than £60,000 so far in 2022.

The charity's research showed that among lower income older households in England, 53pc will be living in fuel poverty this month compared to 27pc this time last year.

Vicky Aitken, chief executive of Age UK Norfolk. - Credit: Supplied by Age UK

A new energy price cap rise has just into force, pushing older people’s bills higher at a time when costs are increasing across the board.

And older people are particularly hard hit by the rising cost of living due to their reliance on state pensions which have not increased in line with soaring inflation rates, leaving them struggling to make ends meet.

Age UK Norfolk offers a welfare benefits service that ensures users are claiming the money they’re entitled to such as Pension Credit, as well as a money matters service for one-to-one support.

Ms Aitken added: “We understand what a distressing time it is for older people across Norfolk right now.

"Some have told us it feels like a throwback to World War Two rationing – something they hoped they’d never have to experience ever again – but we are there for them, and we can help if they get in touch.”

The charity can be contacted on 0300 500 1217.

An Age UK volunteer: 'It's incredibly rewarding'

Victoria Jarvis has been volunteering with the charity since November 2021, supporting Norfolk people aged 50 and over.

Ms Jarvis said she worked for both Age UK's information and advice service, as well as its welfare benefit team.

Victoria Jarvis, who has been working with Age UK Norfolk since November 2021. - Credit: Supplied by Age UK

She said: "My role is incredibly rewarding, and I enjoy the work I do, but I am made increasingly aware of the ongoing struggles the older population face.

"This is reflected in the work I do and the demand we face to provide our services."

Ms Jarvis's routine on a day volunteering may including helping an 89-year-old by phone who is struggling to understand the benefits she may be entitled to, and making calls on clients' behalf to set up care needs assessments with Norfolk County Council.

She sometimes takes 'triage' calls, in which a elderly person may need to be issued emergency food bank vouchers.

She also visits clients in their homes, for example to help people fill out forms to enable them to claim grants, such as the 'attendance allowance'.

Anyone interested in volunteering with Age UK Norfolk can find out more online at www.ageuk.org.uk/norfolk











