News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Heart-breaking drone images show flattened remains of Winterton cafe

Author Picture Icon

Sarah Burgess

Published: 10:53 AM December 6, 2020    Updated: 11:05 AM December 6, 2020
winterton dune demolition

Drone images taken on Saturday, December 5 of Winterton dunes in Great Yarmouth - Credit: Simon Taylor

Heartbreaking drone images taken from the air at Winterton show the flattened remains of its clifftop cafe - but also reveal just how close it was to falling off the edge.

The pictures, taken by Simon Taylor on Saturday, show a square of flat land where the Dunes Cafe stood just the day before

winterton dunes

Drone images taken on Saturday, December 5 of Winterton dunes, Great Yarmouth - Credit: Simon Taylor

On Friday, a digger tore through the building after storm surges earlier in the week brought down seven feet of material from the back of the cafe. The decision was taken to demolish it before it fell of its own accord.

Sightseers called it a "sad day for the village".

winterton dunes

Drone images taken on Saturday, December 5 of Winterton dunes, Great Yarmouth - Credit: Simon Taylor

Erosion has been cutting into Winterton's dunes for 20 years, with Google Earth images from 1999 showing an added 50m of material between the cafe and the beach which has since been lost.

With the car park also clearly shrinking in size, borough councillor James Bensly has called for it to be "saved at all costs".

He said: "Losing that car park to erosion would lead to parking chaos in the village."

winterton dunes

Drone images taken on Saturday, December 5 of Winterton dunes, Great Yarmouth - Credit: Simon Taylor

More and more people are being attracted to Winterton but the numbers are sometimes difficult to man

How the coast looked in January 2019 at Winterton - Credit: Mike Page

Winterton in 1999

The cafe and dunes at Winterton pictured from space in 1999 when some 50m of land separated the cafe from the beach. It was demolished on Friday. - Credit: Google Earth

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Busy petrol station on A140 closes due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon

Great Yarmouth Magistrates Court | Video

Shocking dashcam footage shows man doing 129mph through village

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon

Workmen unearth six skeletons during city street overhaul

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon

Parts of Norfolk see heavy snow falls with more to come

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus