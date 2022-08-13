Drone pictures show crater of fire-scorched land near homes
- Credit: Paul Joy, www.driftmedia.co.uk
Photos from a drone show just how close flames came to village homes.
Paul Joy, from Drift Media, sent his drone into the sky over Hempton Green on Friday morning.
Mr Joy, a professional filmmaker and photographer, captured the aftermath of a fire where on Hempton Green where four appliances from Fakenham, Dereham, King’s Lynn and Reepham attended on August 12.
The blaze has left a charred crater in the village, just metres away from the terrace houses of Hempton.
It is unknown what caused the fire, but a spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said it can be caused by a number of things in the extreme heat.
Fire services across East Anglia have already battled a number of fires as the region is set for another weekend of blistering temperatures.
More information and safety advice around wildfires and heatwaves can be found on Norfolk County Council’s website.