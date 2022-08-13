News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Drone pictures show crater of fire-scorched land near homes

Aaron McMillan

Published: 3:31 PM August 13, 2022
The aftermath of a fire on Hempton Green, near Fakenham 

The aftermath of a fire on Hempton Green, near Fakenham - Credit: Paul Joy, www.driftmedia.co.uk

Photos from a drone show just how close flames came to village homes.

Paul Joy, from Drift Media, sent his drone into the sky over Hempton Green on Friday morning.

Mr Joy, a professional filmmaker and photographer, captured the aftermath of a fire where on Hempton Green where four appliances from Fakenham, Dereham, King’s Lynn and Reepham attended on August 12.

The aftermath of a fire on Hempton Green, near Fakenham 

The aftermath of a fire on Hempton Green, near Fakenham - Credit: Paul Joy, www.driftmedia.co.uk

The blaze has left a charred crater in the village, just metres away from the terrace houses of Hempton.

It is unknown what caused the fire, but a spokesperson for Norfolk Fire and Rescue said it can be caused by a number of things in the extreme heat.

Fire services across East Anglia have already battled a number of fires as the region is set for another weekend of blistering temperatures.

The aftermath of a fire on Hempton Green, near Fakenham 

The aftermath of a fire on Hempton Green, near Fakenham - Credit: Paul Joy, www.driftmedia.co.uk

More information and safety advice around wildfires and heatwaves can be found on Norfolk County Council’s website.

The aftermath of a fire on Hempton Green, near Fakenham 

The aftermath of a fire on Hempton Green, near Fakenham - Credit: Paul Joy, www.driftmedia.co.uk

