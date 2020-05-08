Afghanistan veteran paints mural on his house for VE Day

Photo: Shaun Cutler Archant

A man who served 13 years in the armed forces has transformed the front of his home in honour of the Second World War generation.

Afghanistan veteran Shaun Cutler (centre), with wife Lisa Cutler (left) and military friend Jack Goodwin (right), in front of their VE day mural. Photo: Kaye Nichols Afghanistan veteran Shaun Cutler (centre), with wife Lisa Cutler (left) and military friend Jack Goodwin (right), in front of their VE day mural. Photo: Kaye Nichols

Ahead of VE day 75 on Friday, May 8, Shaun Cutler and his wife Lucy from Lowestoft painted their entire front wall with a mural celebrating 75 years of peace in Europe and the sacrifices made by UK soldiers in order to end the war.

“It’s to put a smile on people’s faces,” said Mr Cutler, who toured Afghanistan while serving in the Royal Engineers for more than a decade.

“VE day is a massive thing for anyone serving or anyone closely connected to someone who has served. It’s about having a bit of pride and bringing the community together.”

After he began painting the wall with neighbours Phil and Lisa Colby, which took two days, former servicemen and women reached out to Mr Cutler, asking if they could place their cap badges on the wall. Photo: Shaun Cutler After he began painting the wall with neighbours Phil and Lisa Colby, which took two days, former servicemen and women reached out to Mr Cutler, asking if they could place their cap badges on the wall. Photo: Shaun Cutler

Mr Cutler was a member of the 59 commando squadron of royal engineers, and originally hoped to be sent sandbags from his friends still in the squadron but unfortunately they did not arrive in time and he had to come up with another way to recognise VE day.

“My wife and I and both of our neighbours are having our own little party in our gardens, they’re all dressing up as land girls and getting into fancy dress,” he said.

“And I couldn’t build the bunker I wanted to, so my neighbour said shall we paint the front wall. So we painted a WW2 bunker with poppies and included quotes from a newspaper published on VE day.”

Photo: Shaun Cutler Photo: Shaun Cutler

After he began painting the wall with neighbours Phil and Lisa Colby, which took two days, former servicemen and women reached out to Mr Cutler, asking if they could place their cap badges on the wall.

Mr Cutler said: “It was a lovely touch, and the wall will be here for another week so if anyone else wants to add their badge or anything to the artwork, come along and put your own little stamp on it.

“It’s nice to see the community united as such. And with coronavirus, we need that WW2 community attitude. This virus is almost like a war, but mainly for the NHS - who are working solidly and didn’t sign up to face this.”