Dramatic drone pictures show scale of erosion on north Norfolk coast
Sandy Prior
The challenges faced by a north Norfolk village against coastal erosion have been highlighted through a series of dramatic drone pictures.
The striking photos of Happisburgh beach were captured on Wednesday, January 12, and show the cliff edge getting closer to home.
Budding photographer Sandy Prior received a drone camera as a Christmas gift and decided to visit the area to test it out.
Ms Prior, 58, said: "I was amazed at how much the cliff has been eroded.
"It looked like it was quite fresh and it seems like it is just constantly falling which is scary.
"I just hope it doesn't reach the lighthouse and nearby homes."
Local campaigners have said Happisburgh is at the "frontline of climate change" and that more work needs to be done to save the village.
Malcolm Kerby, one of the co-founders of the village's Coastal Action Group which campaigns for improved coastal defences around the country, said: "There are months left for the pillbox and years left for the lighthouse.
"The whole lot is scheduled to go, it is all likely to disappear in the next 50 years. The rate of erosion has increased, it is much greater than it was 20, 25 years ago."
According to Mr Kerby, the area is at risk not just from being attacked by waves but also from surface water running off the land and causing the cliffs to crumble.
In 2019, Happisburgh was ranked as the "worst hit" place by coastal erosion in the UK.
Environment Agency data predicts that 318ft of land is set to be lost in 20 years, the equivalent of two football pitches.
Ms Prior, who regularly visits Happisburgh, was testing out her new drone in the open for the first time.
She added: "I've always enjoyed photography but this seems like it will quickly become my new hobby.
"It gives you a different perspective and can show you a lot more of the landscape.
"It was a bit scary flying it over the sea and I was worried about crashing."