News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Gallery

Dramatic drone pictures show scale of erosion on north Norfolk coast

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 8:34 AM January 14, 2022
Coastal erosion Happisburgh

Drone pictures taken by amateur photographer Sandy Prior show the scale of coastal erosion at Happisburgh - Credit: Sandy Prior

The challenges faced by a north Norfolk village against coastal erosion have been highlighted through a series of dramatic drone pictures.

The striking photos of Happisburgh beach were captured on Wednesday, January 12, and show the cliff edge getting closer to home.

Budding photographer Sandy Prior received a drone camera as a Christmas gift and decided to visit the area to test it out.

Coastal erosion at Happisburgh

Amateur photographer Sandy Prior took these photos while testing out her drone camera for the first time - Credit: Sandy Prior

Ms Prior, 58, said: "I was amazed at how much the cliff has been eroded.

"It looked like it was quite fresh and it seems like it is just constantly falling which is scary. 

"I just hope it doesn't reach the lighthouse and nearby homes."

Coastal erosion aerial photos Happisburgh

In 2019, Happisburgh was ranked as the "worst hit" area in the UK by coastal erosion - Credit: Sandy Prior

Local campaigners have said Happisburgh is at the "frontline of climate change" and that more work needs to be done to save the village.

Malcolm Kerby, one of the co-founders of the village's Coastal Action Group which campaigns for improved coastal defences around the country, said: "There are months left for the pillbox and years left for the lighthouse.

Most Read

  1. 1 Land Rover towing 20ft container pulled over for doing 30mph on A47
  2. 2 'A good fit' - New owners to take over garden centre cafe
  3. 3 Speed camera installed on 'rat run' after eight-year campaign
  1. 4 Father goes on trial accused of murdering his baby daughter
  2. 5 'We are disappointed': Thai restaurant gets zero food hygiene rating
  3. 6 'Does somebody have to die?' - plea for road be gritted amid icy weather
  4. 7 Former City boss Farke returns to work in Russia with 'positive feeling'
  5. 8 Man who may pose risk to children could be in Norfolk or Suffolk
  6. 9 Norwich city centre shake-up agreed despite fears it will drive people away
  7. 10 Woman in 20s dies after car crashes into tree in north Suffolk

"The whole lot is scheduled to go, it is all likely to disappear in the next 50 years. The rate of erosion has increased, it is much greater than it was 20, 25 years ago."

Aerial photos of Happisburgh

The cliffs at Happisburgh on a sunny winter's day in January - Credit: Sandy Prior

According to Mr Kerby, the area is at risk not just from being attacked by waves but also from surface water running off the land and causing the cliffs to crumble.

In 2019, Happisburgh was ranked as the "worst hit" place by coastal erosion in the UK.

Environment Agency data predicts that 318ft of land is set to be lost in 20 years, the equivalent of two football pitches. 

Coastal erosion at Happisburgh

Drone pictures taken by amateur photographer Sandy Prior show the scale of coastal erosion at Happisburgh - Credit: Sandy Prior

Ms Prior, who regularly visits Happisburgh, was testing out her new drone in the open for the first time.

She added: "I've always enjoyed photography but this seems like it will quickly become my new hobby.

"It gives you a different perspective and can show you a lot more of the landscape.

"It was a bit scary flying it over the sea and I was worried about crashing." 

North Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The Ffolkes pub and hotel is getting a permanent Feast and Play building and hot tub cabins. 

Food and Drink

Pub and hotel getting hot tub cabins, street food park and crazy golf

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk Police and East of England Ambulance were spotted attending an incident in Inman Road, Sprowston, Norwich.

Woman dies following concerns over her safety

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Fire at King's Lynn shellfish factory

Norfolk Live News | Updated

Fire breaks out at King's Lynn shellfish factory

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of the plot of land, looking north-east.

South Norfolk District Council

Deal struck over plans for 800 new homes on edge of Norwich

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon