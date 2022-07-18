Heatwave reveals Norfolk's hidden history from the air

An image of the former Roman Town at Caistor St Edmund - Credit: Mike Page

The hot, dry weather has revealed evidence of some of Norfolk's hidden historic sites.

These aerial photographs reveal earthworks and other signs of earlier inhabitants of the region which are not usually as visible.

Markings in a field south of Norwich - Credit: Mike Page

Ring markings appeared in a field near Great Yarmouth caused by the dry weather - Credit: Mike Page

One of the images, which were captured from a Cessna 150, shows the extent of the Roman settlement at Caistor St Edmund, near Norwich, highlighted by the parched conditions.

The first modern exploration of the site came after evidence of it was detected by an RAF aerial reconnaissance of the area during a hot spell in 1928.

The markings, showing Roman streets, were also exposed in 2018.

Ring marks in mid-Norfolk - Credit: Mike Page

Historic markings revealed in a field in south Norfolk - Credit: Mike Page

Other images, captured near Great Yarmouth, in mid-Norfolk and south Norfolk, show several ring markings in the fields, as well as ancient roads and what is thought to be a medieval moat.

A red weather warning for extreme heat has been issued in parts of Norfolk with temperatures in their mid-30s across the county over the next few days.