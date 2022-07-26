Watch from above as large blaze closes Wroxham Barns

Video

The blaze on Tunstead Road in Hoveton - Credit: Thomas Horne

Shocking aerial footage has shown the moment a large field blaze ignited in a north Norfolk village closing the nearby Wroxham Barns.

Fire crews from Wroxham, Sprowston, Stalham, Wymondham and Fakenham were called to the fire on Tunstead Road in Hoveton at about 1.30pm on Sunday, July 24.

The crews remained on the scene through the afternoon and a stop message was received at 4.16pm.

They used hose reel jets to extinguish the fire.

In the video crews can be seen making their way to the scene as crops burn, while flames can be seen rising from a hedgerow.



