'A little insensitive' - 'Free wills' advert spotted outside care home

Published: 12:22 PM January 8, 2021

An advert for wills and funeral plans outside of a Taverham care home is to be taken down - Credit: John Rutter

A businessman has promised to remove an advertisement board for wills and funeral planning from outside a care home, after concerns were raised about insensitivity.

Father-of-two Ross Ratcliffe launched Norfolk Wills and Estates in August, after deciding to branch out on his own having previously worked in the financial sector.

The business has taken off and expanded since this date, but the location of one of its advertising boards has been criticised: it is tied to a lamppost directly outside Two Acres care home in Taverham.

Ross Ratcliffe (right) is the owner of Norfolk Wills and Estate Planning and has opened an office in Dereham’s town centre on August 1. Picture: ROSS RATCLIFFE - Credit: Picture: ROSS RATCLIFFE

John Rutter from Thorpe Marriott, who spotted the advertisement, said he felt it was "a little insensitive".

However, Mr Ratcliffe insisted that there were no sinister intentions for placing it there - and promised to remove it.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "We cover the whole of Norfolk so have adverts up in lots of different places - it was not intentionally put there because it is outside a care home.

"We are in the middle of a pandemic and if people have not protected their families by planning ahead it can put immense pressure and stress on their loved ones - I started the company out of a desire to help people avoid this.

"I can appreciate the sensitivity of the business we work in but we are there to help people. I can see why the advert being there could be seen as being insensitive but that was never the intention at all."

Mr Ratcliffe, whose start-up company recently signed a contract allowing it to offer discounted services to NHS staff, added that the advertisement had been in that location since August and that he had not been made aware of any concerns until now.

He added: "This wasn't targeted advertising in any way and we were not trying to upset people, we were simply trying to raise awareness of our services.

"However, I will make sure this particular one is removed as soon as possible."

Mr Rutter said: "I spotted it when I was out on my daily walk with my wife and I have to say, I was gobsmacked. Obviously, people do need wills, but personally, I think there are subtler ways of advertising that need."