Meet the NHS specialist selected as Labour's parliamentary candidate in Mid Norfolk

A specialist working in the NHS has been chosen as a prospective parliamentary candidate for the Mid Norfolk Constituency.

Adrian Heald has been selected by the Labour Party, following previous experience as a parliamentary candidate.

A national campaigner for funding for the NHS and Social Services, fully integrated public transport, and an end to food poverty, Dr Heald has spoken on the same platform as Norwich MP Clive Lewis for a second referendum on UK membership of the European Union.

He will be based in Wymondham throughout the general election campaign, leading up to polling day on December 12, and will move to the constituency if elected as a member of parliament.

Dr Heald said: "Many people in mid Norfolk voted Labour in 2017. My job over the coming weeks is to reach out to everyone in mid Norfolk with a positive message and a clear description of who I am and what I stand for."