The adorable new-born kittens that have only known lockdown

As the RSPCA’s centres and branches closed their doors to the public, staff at the Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk branch had their hands full as cat Puma gave birth to four healthy kittens. Picture: RSPCA Archant

Four kittens were born in RSPCA care just 24 hours after Boris Johnson announced that the country would be going into lockdown.

As the RSPCA’s centres and branches closed their doors to the public, staff at the Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk branch had their hands full as cat Puma gave birth to four healthy kittens.

Her foster carer and animal welfare manager, Chloe Shorten, was on hand to help the young mum during her three-hour labour.

Anna Fehr-Foote, from the branch, said: “Puma was rescued from a multi-cat household and has taken to motherhood very quickly. She was soon cleaning and feeding her babies, giving them all the care and attention they needed.”

After asking the public to name the furry-foursome, the two girls and two boys have been called Ash, Coal, Cinder and Ember.

Ms Fehr-Foote said: “The kittens are already so much bigger which isn’t surprising given how much time they spend eating and snoozing!

“We have lots of animals in our care at the moment, including other nursing mums, and we want to give them the love and security they deserve.”

Although the country is in lockdown, the charity still has hundreds of animals to care for across the region.

Ms Fehr-Foote said: “The coronavirus outbreak has had a huge impact on our ability to raise funds as we’ve had to close our charity shops and cancel our upcoming events so we’d be incredibly grateful to anyone who can donate via our Amazon wishlist or via our website.

“Our work continues whether the country is on lockdown or not, so please help us to help animals who need us.”

To support the work of the Mid Norfolk & North Suffolk branch, please donate by visiting: www.rspcanorwich.org.uk/donate

