Know a community hero? We want your nominations

PUBLISHED: 09:00 05 October 2020 | UPDATED: 09:44 05 October 2020

Enid Otun has broken barriers and paved the way for women in aviation and is an active member of the LGBTQ+ community in Norwich. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

They are the heroes who make our communities tick, often without seeking recognition or praise.

Adnams Community Leader Project Nikki Smith, assistant manager for supported living for people with learning disabilities. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

For the last two months this newspaper has been highlighting people in our county who make a real difference, to give them the spotlight they deserve.

The Community Leaders Programme has highlighted a whole host of individuals known for their tireless work to make their communities better places to live.

From the group of women who have clubbed together to provide PPE for frontline workers, to the man speaking out and raising awareness of male suicide, there are dozens of unsung heroes helping to improve the lives of others.

And it’s only the tip of the iceberg.

Jordan Young, 22, who is preparing to open his own Funeral Home at Dereham, Picture: DENISE BRADLEYJordan Young, 22, who is preparing to open his own Funeral Home at Dereham, Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

We need more people to come forward to tell us about the amazing things they, or someone else, are doing in their communities so we can give them recognition.

The EDP Community Leaders Programme creates partnerships between our newsroom and local businesses and organisations committed to investing back into the community through expanding local news coverage.

Working with local businesses through this programme directly supports local journalism, which we believe is essential to a healthy community.

We thank Adnams for its support with the initiative.

To nominate a community hero, email community.heroes@archant.co.uk and tell us who you are nominating and why.

Find out more about just a few of our Community Leaders:

Carer Nikki Smith, who has dedicated her life to looking after others - read more here.

Jordan Young, a funeral director who is helping his community during the most difficult times - read more here.

Enid Otun, a pilot blazing a trail for women everywhere - read more here.

