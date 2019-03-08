Search

Runners brave the cold for Adnams 10k in Southwold

PUBLISHED: 14:59 17 November 2019 | UPDATED: 15:44 17 November 2019

Adnams 10k Run November 2019 Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMAN

Adnams 10k Run November 2019 Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMAN

Hundreds of runners descended on Southwold on Sunday morning to take on the town's annual Adnams 10k.

Adnams 10k Run November 2019, Martin and Carl enjoying an Adnams beer. Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMANAdnams 10k Run November 2019, Martin and Carl enjoying an Adnams beer. Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMAN

Back for its 11th year, the annual run saw runners take to the streets in an effort to raise money for local causes.

Runners braced the November chill to line up at the start line by the Harbour Inn, on Black Shore, before taking on the circular route to the Red Lion pub on South Green.

All money raised from this year's 10k will go towards the Adnams Community Trust, which awards grants to worthy causes within 25 miles of Southwold. The annual event continues to grow, with hundreds of runners taking on the challenge each year.

This year, registration for the run was full within 20 minutes of opening.

Adnams 10k Run November 2019 Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMANAdnams 10k Run November 2019 Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMAN

A number of running clubs were represented at the event, including City of Norwich Athletic Club, Ipswich Harriers, Lowestoft Road Runners and Bungay Black Dog Running Club.

Adnams 10k Run November 2019 Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMANAdnams 10k Run November 2019 Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMAN

Adnams 10k Run November 2019, First lady to cross the line Juliette Watkinson Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMANAdnams 10k Run November 2019, First lady to cross the line Juliette Watkinson Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMAN

Adnams 10k Run November 2019 Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMANAdnams 10k Run November 2019 Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMAN

Adnams 10k Run November 2019 Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMANAdnams 10k Run November 2019 Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMAN

Adnams 10k Run November 2019 Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMANAdnams 10k Run November 2019 Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMAN

Adnams 10k Run November 2019 Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMANAdnams 10k Run November 2019 Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMAN

Adnams 10k Run November 2019 Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMANAdnams 10k Run November 2019 Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMAN

Adnams 10k Run November 2019 Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMANAdnams 10k Run November 2019 Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMAN

Adnams 10k Run November 2019, Winner Peter Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMANAdnams 10k Run November 2019, Winner Peter Pictures; BRITTANY WOODMAN

