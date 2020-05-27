Search

Advanced search

Lord Nelson letter expected to fetch £3,500 at auction

PUBLISHED: 14:18 27 May 2020 | UPDATED: 15:15 27 May 2020

The letter from Lord Nelson is expect to fetch between £2,500 and £3,500. Picture: TW Gaze

The letter from Lord Nelson is expect to fetch between £2,500 and £3,500. Picture: TW Gaze

Archant

A letter written by Norfolk’s Admiral Lord Horatio Nelson is expected to sell for up to £3,500 at auction.

The letter from Lord Nelson is expect to fetch between £2,500 and £3,500. Picture: TW GazeThe letter from Lord Nelson is expect to fetch between £2,500 and £3,500. Picture: TW Gaze

TW Gaze of Diss have put it up for sale in its militaria auction on Friday, May 29.

It is to Ross Donnelly, captain of the Narcissus, from “Victory off Toulon”, dated September, 14 1803 and signed “Nelson Bronte”.

You may also want to watch:

The letter is additionally signed by Alexander John Scott, Lord Nelson’s secretary who was with him as he died on board HMS Victory. The message is a call to arms to captain Donnelly to send his ship to the island of Minorca where a French attack is expected.

The letter from Lord Nelson is expect to fetch between £2,500 and £3,500. Picture: TW GazeThe letter from Lord Nelson is expect to fetch between £2,500 and £3,500. Picture: TW Gaze

Director of TW Gaze, Elizabeth Talbot, said: “It has good provenance, having been purchased from Maggs Bros circa 1970s and then by descent to the current owner.

“It is housed in the original Maggs Bros printed autograph sleeve, with original clipped printed catalogue entry loosely inserted, this stating at foot ‘Not in Nicholas, and presumably unpublished’.”

The online auction is on saleroom.com at 10am.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

Norwich hospital’s world first as baby has cannabis-based treatment to tackle brain injuries

Oscar with his mum Chelsea on NICU and his grandmother Christine Bell. Picture: NNUH

Head warns Cummings row ‘puts Norfolk at risk’ as schools set to reopen

Binks Neate-Evans, executive principal at primary schools in Norwich. Picture: Archant Library

McDonald’s reveals date drive-throughs in Norfolk will reopen

McDonald's drive-thrus across Norfolk are set to reopen next week. Pic: Archant

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted

Most Read

Fire crews called to large blaze in centre of Norwich

Fire crews tackle the blaze in Fishergate in Norwich. Picture: Simon Parkin

Nineteen people, including children, rescued after getting stranded off Norfolk coast

Scolt Head Island. Pic: Mike Page.

‘Large encampment’ of Travellers moves onto city park and ride site

Caravans have arrived at Costessey Park and Ride Picture: David Hannant

WATCH: Fury over noisy lockdown party at holiday let

Police attended the scene of a gathering in violation of the lockdown rules at Pinewood Drive in Horning on May 24. Image: Submitted

Woman who died after car collided with tree is named

The A134 in Shouldham Thorpe, near to where Hannah Akers, 39, died in a crash. Picture: Sarah Hussain

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

WATCH: The moment police visit encampment of Travellers at park and ride

Police serving notice to large group of Travellers on Costessey park and ride. Pictures: Brittany Woodman

10 new coronavirus deaths at Norfolk’s hospitals

Further coronavirus deaths have been announced in Norfolk's hospitals. Picture: Archant

Pub brings in log cabins as part of survival plan

The Black Horse Pub landlords, Pam and Terry Gillman.

John Lewis announces date for reopening of Norwich store

John Lewis has announced plans to reopen. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

City can return to contact training after unanimous Premier League vote.

Kenny McLean at the Lotus Training Centre last week as the Canaries' players started non-contact training in small groups Picture: Norwich City FC
Drive 24