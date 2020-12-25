£2.1m grant scheme for firms hit by second lockdown to launch in new year

Published: 9:18 AM December 25, 2020

Businesses in north Norfolk that were legally obliged to close during the November-December national lockdown can claim cash support under a new grant scheme launching in the new year.

The government has given North Norfolk District Council £2.1 million for an additional restrictions grant scheme.

Businesses and market traders with up to 10 employees can claim £1,000, those with 11-24 employees can claim £1,500 and for more than 25 employees, the sum is £2,000.

Councillor Richard Kershaw, portfolio holder for sustainable growth, said: “The additional restrictions grant (ARG) scheme is intended to help businesses that were unable to benefit from the local restrictions support grant (LRSG).

"If your business was not eligible for the LRSG scheme may I urge you to visit the NNDC website and read through the guidance for the ARG scheme.”

Applications will be open from January 11, to find out more, visit www.north-norfolk.gov.uk.



