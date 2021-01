Man, 23, died in prison, inquest hears

Published: 12:13 PM January 8, 2021

HMP Bure, Tunstead Road, Scottow, based on the former RAF Coltishall base

A 23-year-old was found unresponsive and later died in prison, an inquest has heard.

Adam Quelch died at HMP Bure, in Badersfield, on August 25, 2020.

At an inquest into his death held at Norfolk Coroner's Court on Thursday, January 7, Yvonne Blake, area coroner for Norfolk, said Mr Quelch was born in Hong Kong and was unemployed.

His medical cause of death was given as asphyxiation.

The inquest has been adjourned for a pre-inquest review on April 13, 2021.