Adam Idah suffers racist abuse following city's defeat to Crystal Palace

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 1:19 PM December 29, 2021
Updated: 1:36 PM December 29, 2021
Adam Idah had another second half cameo for Norwich City against Arsenal

Adam Idah has suffered racist abuse following Norwich City's 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City has condemned online racist abuse directed at its players - including Adam Idah - following the Canaries' 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace.

It issued a statement after striker Idah shared a screenshot of comments containing racist symbols that he received on his Instagram after the game.

The club also said it was disappointed to learn of other incidents of online abuse against its players and abuse of opposition players at Selhurst Park.

In the statement the club said it had reported the incidents to Norfolk Police, which was now investigating.

It added that one individual had already been identified in connection with alleged racist comments directed at Crystal Palace players.

The statement read: "Following our game at Crystal Palace, the club were disappointed to learn of both online racist comments directed at some of our players, as well as alleged in-stadia racist comments directed at opposing players by our supporters. Such behaviour is not welcome in following and supporting Norwich City.

"The club will continue to support those players affected, whilst demanding action from social media companies to ensure that users are held accountable for their unacceptable behaviour. The club have also reported the incident to Norfolk Police."

"No player, whether our player or an opposition player, should be subject to this type of abuse.

"All at Norwich City will continue to do everything we can to eradicate all forms of unlawful discrimination from the game.

"Where identified, the club will support and impose the strongest possible sanctions against perpetrators of this behaviour."

The Canaries Trust also issued a statement on Twitter condemning the racist abuse directed at Idah.

A spokesperson from the trust also criticised the personal abuse directed towards on-loan Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour, which saw he and his mother tagged in posts which featured abusive chants directed towards the player and personal insults from his own supporters.

Supporters group Along Come Norwich were also among those taking to Twitter to condemn the abusers.

