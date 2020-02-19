Concern for Norfolk man missing since Valentine's Day

There is growing concern for the welfare of a missing Norfolk man.

Adam Harvey, a 48-year-old from Hingham, was reported missing on the morning of Wednesday, February 19, and has not beeen seen since Friday, February 14.

Mr Harvey is described as white, of medium build, 6ft in height and with a beard. He is expected to be dressed in a camouflage top and trousers and wearing beige army-style boots.

He is expected to be on foot in the Happisburgh area.

Police are appealing for help to trace Mr Harvey, and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Norfolk Police on 101quoting incident number 111 of Wednesday, February 19, 2020.