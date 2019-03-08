Acts announced for new Dereham Music Festival

A new music festival offering family friendly fun and an eighties after party is heading to Dereham this summer. Photo: Adam Coulton Archant

The acts set to perform at a new family friendly music festival which is coming to Dereham this summer have been announced.

Dereham Music Festival will take place on Saturday, June 8 at Fleece Meadow, behind Dereham Memorial Hall, and will also include an 80s themed after party.

The festival is being organised by Adam Coulton, from Taverham, and a number of acts have now been confirmed.

Singer songwriter Jade MayJean, Dominic Uppiah and band Agent Orange are just a few of the names set to feature this summer.

Mr Coulton said he hopes to make the festival an annual event and that it has already received lots of attention on social media.

Also announced as performing are Bad Touch, Pirate Joe and The Foreign Locals and Ska’d 4 Life.

Tickets are available from www.eastanglianevents.co.uk.