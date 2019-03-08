Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Acts announced for new Dereham Music Festival

PUBLISHED: 18:02 15 March 2019

A new music festival offering family friendly fun and an eighties after party is heading to Dereham this summer. Photo: Adam Coulton

A new music festival offering family friendly fun and an eighties after party is heading to Dereham this summer. Photo: Adam Coulton

Archant

The acts set to perform at a new family friendly music festival which is coming to Dereham this summer have been announced.

Dereham Music Festival will take place on Saturday, June 8 at Fleece Meadow, behind Dereham Memorial Hall, and will also include an 80s themed after party.

The festival is being organised by Adam Coulton, from Taverham, and a number of acts have now been confirmed.

Singer songwriter Jade MayJean, Dominic Uppiah and band Agent Orange are just a few of the names set to feature this summer.

Mr Coulton said he hopes to make the festival an annual event and that it has already received lots of attention on social media.

Also announced as performing are Bad Touch, Pirate Joe and The Foreign Locals and Ska’d 4 Life.

Tickets are available from www.eastanglianevents.co.uk.

Most Read

Report of “suspicious man” sparked lockdown at a Norfolk school

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

Robbers ambushed and pinned woman to ground during terrifying robbery caught on CCTV

CCTV footage shows the victim being approached by the two attackers in Hingham. Photo: Supplied.

WATCH: Dashcam captures near miss on blind corner

Dashcam footage shows a near miss with mobile roadworks and an oncoming car. PHOTO: Bill Pitwood

Fate of 4,000-home development in Norfolk town to be sealed today

An artist's impression of the local centre, part of the planned 4,000 development for Attleborough. Image: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement

Is this the most remote house in Norfolk?

Miles from civilisation but plenty of peace and quiet; Seven Mile House, Haddiscoe; for sale. Pic: William H Brown Select.

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Report of “suspicious man” sparked lockdown at a Norfolk school

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Report of “suspicious man” sparked lockdown at a Norfolk school

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

Recycling centre on the move to new site just metres from current location

The recycling centre at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Candlelit underground supper club launching in ‘Norwich’s own Diagon Alley’

Curious Club will be hosting a supper club beneath the streets of Norwich. Photo: Andy Loveday

“I had nothing to lose” - UEA graduate’s tragic spiral into crack and heroin

Angela Davey. Picture: Facebook

Award-winning Ingham Swan reopens after devastating fire

A fire took hold of the Ingham Swan in September 2017. Picture: Arlene Warwick
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists