7 Norfolk actors who starred in Casualty as show celebrates 35th years

7 actors from Norfolk who have appeared in BBC One's Casualty. - Credit: PA/Bill Darnell/PA

This year Casualty celebrates 35 years on our TV screens..

For many the programme has been part of their Saturday night routine, since it first aired on BBC One in 1986.

The medical drama follows the lives of everyday people who find themselves in the Accident and Emergency department of Holby City Hospital.

Here are 7 Norfolk actors who have appeared in Casualty over the years:

1. Hannah Spearritt

In 2016 former S Club 7 band member, Hannah Spearritt, appeared in nine Casualty episodes as she played the character Mercedes Christie.

Best known as a former member of the famous pop group S Club 7, Hannah Spearritt, from Gorleston, later found her love for acting.

S Club 7 first formed in 1999 - when Hannah was just 18-years-old - under the management of Simon Fuller, who previously looked after the Spice Girls.

The group went on to have worldwide success, with hits such as Reach, Never Had a Dream Come True and Don't Stop Movin' and their own TV series.

2. Rohan Gotobed

At only 23-years-old Rohan Gotobed has already made a name for himself in the acting world, after he featured in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2, where he played a young Sirius Black.

But the young actor also made an appearance in a Casualty episode in 2016, playing the character Rhys Morry.

Mr Gotobed was studying English Literature and Drama at the University of East Anglia, in Norwich, having graduated from Poole Grammar School in Dorset.

3. Nic Jackman

Nic Jackman is the former head boy at Attleborough High School and is known mostly for his role in Holby City - but he did find his way to the “Casualty” room for one episode.

He first appeared on Holby City in 2014 in a brief role as Wood Fisher, but returned as part of the main cast in 2016, playing Cameron Dunn.

Mr Jackman then made an appearance in Casualty, still acting as Cameron Dunn, in 2019.

Earlier this year, Mr Jackman, officially left Holby City when his character was arrested after it emerged that he had killed several people.

The BBC recently announced that Holby City will be axed in March 2022 after 23 years on our screens.

4. Ruth Madoc

Ruth Madoc appeared in Casualty in two episodes in 2016 and 2019.

Ruth Madoc is a British actress and singer who was born in Norwich in 1943.

She is best known for her role as Gladys Pugh in the 1980s BBC television comedy Hi-de-Hi!.

The comedy actress made an appearance in two Casualty episodes in 2016, playing Bev Whipsnade-Partridge and then in 2019, where she played Millie Faulkner.

5. Cherry Gillespie

Members of the BBC TV all-girl dance troupe 'Pans People'. The girls can usually be seen dancing on the programme 'Top pf the Pops'. (Left to right) Ruth Pearson, Mary Corpe, Lee Ward, Susan "Sue" Menhenick and Cherry Gillespie. - Credit: PA

Cherry Gillespie, 66, is a singer, dancer and actress who was born in Norfolk.

From the late 1960s to the mid-1970s, Ms Gillespie was part of the British all-female dance troupe Pan's People - most commonly associated with the BBC TV music chart show Top of the Pops.

She also starred in the James Bond film Octopussy in 1983

The actress played Barbara Conrad in Casualty during an episode in 1989.

6. Mary Miller

Mary Miller appeared in three episodes of Casualty in 1993, playing the character Hilary Kingston. - Credit: PA

Mary Miller was a TV and stage actress who was born in Gorleston in 1929.

She was was best remembered for her role as the second actress to play Rose in the BBC sitcom Keeping Up Appearances between 1991 and 1995.

Ms Miller appeared in three episodes of Casualty in 1993, playing the character Hilary Kingston.

7. Peter Amory

Actor Peter Amory featured in Casualty in 1987 as “Guy” and then twice in 2005, as DS Jimmy Straker. - Credit: PA

Peter Amory, who was born in Norwich, is an actor best known for playing the role of Chris Tate on ITV's soap opera Emmerdale.

He also appeared in The Royal Today (2008) and Inspector Morse (1987).

Mr Amory featured in Casualty in 1987 as “Guy” and then twice in 2005, as DS Jimmy Straker.