Norfolk actor to reprise role in Holby City

Norfolk-born actor Nic Jackman is set to return to Holby City as murderous Cameron Dunn before the series winds up in March.
Viewers of the hospital show last saw Jackman’s character being arrested after Nicky, his then-girlfriend, forced him to admit to multiple killings.
But a clip of Tuesday, August 24’s episode shows the villainous Dunn arriving at the hospital in handcuffs.
Sporting a new shaggy haircut and beard, the clip sees him come face-to-face with Agnes, who he previously kidnapped.
The character is returning from prison to be a candidate in a cardiac stent clinical trial.
Former head boy at Attleborough High School, Jackman is most well-known for his role on Holby City, which he first appeared on back in 2016.
The actor has previously been involved with fundraising by The Big C, a charity helping those affected by cancer in Norfolk and Waveney.
He donated a scrub signed by the entire Holby City cast to be auctioned off, as the charity helped his mother after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.