Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Madcap Nick completes 118-mile Morris dance from London to Norwich

PUBLISHED: 13:13 08 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:14 08 March 2019

Nick Potts has replicated Shakesperean actor Will Kempe's dance from London to Norwich, in memory of his friend Josh Mills. Nick outside the Maddermarket Theatre - where Kempe arrived 400 years ago. Picture: Katie Potts

Nick Potts has replicated Shakesperean actor Will Kempe's dance from London to Norwich, in memory of his friend Josh Mills. Nick outside the Maddermarket Theatre - where Kempe arrived 400 years ago. Picture: Katie Potts

Archant

An intrepid actor has completed a 118-mile morris dance in memory of a friend, raising more than £7,000 in the process.

While on tour together, Nick (left) and Josh performed as famous Shakespearean actors Will Kempe and Richard Burbage. Picture: Courtesy of Katie PottsWhile on tour together, Nick (left) and Josh performed as famous Shakespearean actors Will Kempe and Richard Burbage. Picture: Courtesy of Katie Potts

More than 400 years after Shakespearean actor Will Kempe danced from London to Norwich, Nicholas Potts has successfully recreated the famous feat by jigging his way through London, Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk.

Mr Potts was raising funds for the British Heart Foundation in memory of his friend Josh Mills, who collapsed and died in March last year from sudden arrhythmic heart syndrome (SADS) - a condition he did not even know existed.

The pair met in 2013 and toured comedy plays together alongside Mr Potts’ wife, Katie, who said the dance was exactly the kind of madcap idea Mr Mills would have embraced.

Nick Potts (middle) with his wife Katie and their friend Josh Mills. Nick is set to morris dance from London to Norwich in Mr Mills' memory. Picture: Courtesy of Katie PottsNick Potts (middle) with his wife Katie and their friend Josh Mills. Nick is set to morris dance from London to Norwich in Mr Mills' memory. Picture: Courtesy of Katie Potts

“Everything about this idea was very Josh - he would’ve loved it,” said Mrs Potts. “The thing that got Nick through was the sheer buzz and excitement of it all.

“What struck us the most was the generosity and kindness people showed. They would go to the hotels Nick was staying at just to meet him and go out to support him when he went through their town or village.”

Upon his arrival in Norwich on Thursday afternoon, Mr Potts recreated Kempe’s jump over the wall of St John Maddermarket church.

Nick Potts has replicated Shakesperean actor Will Kempe's dance from London to Norwich, in memory of his friend Josh Mills. Picture: Katie PottsNick Potts has replicated Shakesperean actor Will Kempe's dance from London to Norwich, in memory of his friend Josh Mills. Picture: Katie Potts

He then capped off proceedings by hosting a special comedy show affectionately named ‘Just Joshin’, featuring sketches from troupes including Mr Mills’ very own ‘Shoot From The Hip’.

“Everything worked out perfectly with Nick arriving in Norwich at 5pm on the dot and the comedy night was absolutely fantastic,” added Mrs Potts.

“We’ve crunched the numbers and we’ve reached in excess of £7,000 from online and physical donations. That should fund roughly two-and-a-half months-worth of research for the British Heart Foundation, which is exactly why we did it.

Nick and Katie Potts befriended Josh Mills (left) in 2013 and toured plays with him around Europe. Picture: Courtesy of Katie PottsNick and Katie Potts befriended Josh Mills (left) in 2013 and toured plays with him around Europe. Picture: Courtesy of Katie Potts

“Just Giving even got in touch and said Josh was one of the top 1pc of fundraisers in the country. Our overall target is £50,000 which is a bit crazy, but we’re going to continue fundraising in Josh’s memory.”

You can still donate to the British Heart Foundation by visiting Mr Potts’ Just Giving page.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norwich restaurant The Last Wine Bar saved from closure by four regular customers

The new owners and management team of The Last Wine Bar: (from left) Lynda Baxter, Mark Loveday, Emma Neal, Richard Maxwell, Iain McCarten, Mark Duffy, Vince Pearson. Photo: Newman Associates

Police hunt car driver after hit and run in Norwich

The juction of Larkman Road and Clarkson Road. Picture: Archant

‘Please make friends and family aware’: Scam warning issued

Suffolk police are warning the public to be wary after reports of a phone scam. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

Awards snub for Farke and Pukki in monthly Championship prizes

Teemu Pukki and Daniel Farke missed out in the latest Championship monthly awards Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

‘London Bridge’ plan for Queen’s death issued to council

A Norfolk council has received advice on what to do after the Queen dies. The official plan to deal with the death of the monarch is called 'Operation London Bridge'. Picture: PA

Most Read

Neighbour from hell: Council tenant faces eviction after 850 complaints made against her

Marlena Marke, of Pelham Road, Norwich. Photo: Facebook

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

Passenger who died in A11 lorry crash is named

Tony Skerratt died in a collision on the A11 near Attleborough. Photo: Simon Parkin

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Police hunt car driver after hit and run in Norwich

The juction of Larkman Road and Clarkson Road. Picture: Archant

Lotus boss banned from roads after he was caught drink-driving

Lotus boss Uday Senapati has been banned from the roads for drink-driving. Picture: Lotus.

At last! High speed train service delivering Norwich to London in 90 minutes will soon begin

Train operator Greater Anglia is introducing four extra services between Norwich, Ipswich and London Liverpool Street from May to speed up travel. Picture: Archant

‘Please make friends and family aware’: Scam warning issued

Suffolk police are warning the public to be wary after reports of a phone scam. Photo: Dave Thompson/PA Wire.

Awards snub for Farke and Pukki in monthly Championship prizes

Teemu Pukki and Daniel Farke missed out in the latest Championship monthly awards Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists