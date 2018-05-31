Cash available for community where only one in three is classed as 'active'

Groups in north Norwich can apply for funding with the aim of getting more people active. Picture: Steve Adams. Copyright Archant Norfolk 2015

Thousands of pounds in funding is to be made available for people and groups in north Norwich to be more active.

Active Neighbourhoods is giving out funding to help get more people engaging in physical activity. Picture: Active Neighbourhoods. Active Neighbourhoods is giving out funding to help get more people engaging in physical activity. Picture: Active Neighbourhoods.

Community groups, clubs and individuals can apply for cash grants from the Active Neighbourhoods project, run by Active Norfolk, Norwich City Council and Healthy Norwich.

Residents of Mile Cross and Catton Grove are being particularly targeted, as the proportion of 'inactive' people who live there - those who take part in less than 30 minutes of physical activity per week - is higher than the rest of the city.

29pc of residents in those areas are classed as inactive, compared to a city-wide average of 17.6pc.

Tracy Williams, Queen's Nurse and chair of NHS Norwich Clinical Commissioning Group, a partner in the Healthy Norwich programme, said: "This is a new and exciting opportunity for health and community partners to work with local residents to support them to be more active. This new way of working together is really positive and can have huge benefits for improving the health and wellbeing of our communities.

"People who exercise regularly have a lower risk of developing many long-term (chronic) conditions, such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, stroke, and some cancers. Research shows that physical activity can also boost self-esteem, mood, sleep quality and energy, as well as reducing your risk of stress, depression and dementia."

Any club or group can apply for up to £1,000 funding to pay for start-up costs such as venue hire or new equipment if setting up a new activity.

Those who are already running activities can apply instead for funding for coaching qualifications to learn more about how to get people moving.

The project is taking place in one of the city's new Primary Care Network areas, which involve GPs working closely with other community, mental health, and social care staff to improve services.

Andy Oakley, physical activity project officer at Active Norfolk, said: "We know that being more active helps to prevent long-term health conditions and improve wellbeing, as well as helping to tackle social issues like loneliness and antisocial behaviour. This scheme will give communities the support to drive change in their own areas and develop ideas that will work for them."