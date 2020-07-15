Resource aims to make the outdoors accessible for everyone

The Access-Tested Burgh Castle Roman Fort Trail, photo by Norfolk County Council Archant

A new online resource listing disability-friendly green spaces in Norfolk has been launched in a bid to make being active outdoors in the county accessible to everyone.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Active Norfolk’s #ActiveOutdoors campaign has put together resources to help wheelchair users and people with limited mobility feel confident to get outside and make the most of Norfolk’s open spaces, while safely maintaining social distancing.

You may also want to watch:

The resources include details of access-tested walks, including wheelchair-friendly paths and boardwalks, as well as links to organisations which support disabled people to enjoy the great outdoors.

Ellen Vanlint, Active Norfolk’s disability sports development officer, said: “We’re lucky that Norfolk has some fantastic accessible facilities so that everyone can enjoy getting outside, and with so much open space in our county it’s easy to get away from the crowds.”

The accessible resources can be found at www.activenorfolk.org/active-outdoors, along with other walking guides and links.