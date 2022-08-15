Political leaders must get their heads out of the sand to tackle climate disaster

Opinion

The dried up pond at Mulbarton shows just how the drought has hit our region this summer. Picture: Jasper Copping - Credit: Jasper Copping

Last month, on the hottest day ever in the UK, Norfolk County Council leader Andrew Proctor compared climate change to “sitting on a beach in Crete or Corfu (drinking) our first brandy of the morning”.

Never mind the wisdom of starting on the brandy at 10am, how could any intelligent politician compare climate change – what United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has called “a code red for humanity” and “collective suicide” – to a boozy holiday?

That very same day, large parts of Norfolk, including Poringland, Brancaster Staithe, Wild Ken Hill, and Ashill burst into flames, with homes and wildlife destroyed.

After the blazes, families who had lost their homes expressed their fears that others would experience the same fate as climate change has become no longer a prediction but a present reality.

Sure enough, last week fires broke out again across the county. Much of Europe, meanwhile, is suffering the worst drought in living memory – disrupting food supplies and destroying farmers’ livelihoods. In France raging wildfires have forced 10,000 people to flee their homes.

The fact is, there is no way now to stop more wildfires, flooding, and drought, including in Norfolk.

There is already too much carbon in the atmosphere, and climate change will get worse.

Even in best case scenarios, the climate will change so drastically that major world cities in every continent will become unliveable, and water scarcity will impact billions of people.

That’s the best case scenario - our present path will place southern Europe in a permanent drought and see billions of people displaced.

2022 might be the hottest year ever, but it could be the coolest year for generations to come. Brandy anyone?

It is not too late, however, to reverse the trend of ever-growing carbon emissions, to give us the best chance of even staying alive.

Doing so will require massive political ambition: to insulate every home across the county – a measure that would also protect people against fuel price rises.

To stop building new roads and invest instead in a public transport network that everyone can access, all of the time.

To redesign our city, towns and villages so that they become wildlife paradises, with flourishing green roofs and biodiversity corridors.

To adapt, agriculture has to become more efficient and at the same time more accommodating to wildlife (which in practice means much less meat and dairy).

As a climate activist and Green Party councillor, I have had my share of people telling me that ambitions like the ones I list above are divorced from reality, that I and my colleagues have our heads in the clouds.

Yet clouds of smoke are now trailing across our land: this summer’s heatwave has demonstrated like never before that the ones who are ignoring the reality are the politicians who think that we can go on building climate-wrecking roads and allowing a rash of poorly-insulated, energy-inefficient houses to sprawl across the countryside.

The shift in political direction that we need may seem radical but in fact is simply an acknowledgement that climate disasters are happening now.

If we are to stop a worst-case scenario, then there is no time for half-measures, much less for denial of the problem.

Sadly, Norfolk’s political leaders seem too self-satisfied even to notice, much less to care. They have their heads in the sand, drunk on a sense of their own invulnerability.

The fires of this summer have been devastating. By the standards of the future, they will seem mild. They must be a spur to action, before it is truly too late.

*Jamie Osborn is a Green Party councillor and climate activist.