Family overwhelmed as 'kind-hearted gentleman' cleans aunt's grave

Published: 12:56 PM July 21, 2021

Allan Fisher has been thanked for his act of kindness after transforming a Downham Market gravestone. - Credit: Emma Andrews/ Sue Fisher

A woman has expressed her thanks on behalf of her family after a 'kind-hearted gentleman' transformed her aunt's gravestone.

Emma Andrews posted about the act of kindness on Facebook to thank the man, who was later revealed to be Allan Fisher, 51, from Stowbridge.

She said her mum and her grandma were "blown away" after coming across the cleaned gravestone at the cemetery at Rouse's Lane in Downham Market, and wanted to find the man to express how happy he made the family.

Emma Andrews posted on Facebook to thank Allan Fisher for cleaning her aunt Carol's gravestone. Picture shows the gravestone with flowers laid for Ms Andrews' grandad. - Credit: Emma Andrews

Ms Andrews said her mum spoke with Mr Fisher, who was cleaning some of the gravestones at the cemetery beforehand who asked if she would like for him to test his cleaning gear on her sister Carol's grave, but that she doubted it would work as it has "been there so long and is now so weathered."

Ms Andrews added: "My elderly gran dearest have always cleaned it, but as they have got older it's been harder and the weather has taken its toll.

"The next time she visited the grave he had completely transformed the grave beyond her belief.

"She cannot believe how lovely it is that he had gone out of his way to clean it up for them. They are all so overwhelmed by it."

Following the post, Mr Fisher's wife Sue got in touch with the family to reveal it was him.

She said her husband, who is an airline captain for Jet2, originally from Surrey, found his great grandmothers grave in Epsom this year which was in "poor shape after years of neglect" and wanted to get it back to a readable condition.

Mrs Fisher said: "After doing some research on what was needed and how to do it he ordered the correct solution from America.

"After he had cleaned the first one he was amazed at the results and really enjoyed the process. He described it as relaxing and peaceful."

She said he then continued to do the same with other gravestones to "cheer someone else up", adding: "I’m so proud of him for this."

Mr Fisher has now set up a hobby business to restore headstones and got his first customer on Wednesday, July 21.