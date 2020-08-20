Person taken to hospital after three-vehicle crash on A47
PUBLISHED: 16:00 20 August 2020 | UPDATED: 16:54 20 August 2020
Archant
One person has been hospitalised after a three-vehicle crash on the A47.
Norfolk Police were called to reports of the collision on the Acle Straight, near the Acle roundabout, at 2.50pm today (Thursday, August 20).
Police said the road was closed at 3pm and there was some traffic build-up at the Acle roundabout.
Three ambulances and a rapid response vehicle attended the scene.
Paramedics treated three patients and one was transported to James Paget Hospital for further care and treatment.
Fire appliances from Great Yarmouth, Sprowston and Carrow attended the collision.
Crews helped make the scene safe while vehicle occupants were released into the care of ambulance staff.
For updates check our live traffic map.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.