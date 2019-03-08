Delays on Acle Straight as horse rescued from ditch
PUBLISHED: 20:12 02 July 2019 | UPDATED: 20:12 02 July 2019
Archant
There were delays on the Acle Straight this afternoon as fire crews worked to rescue a horse from a ditch.
Crews from Gorleston and the Urban Search and Rescue team from Dereham were dispatched at around 4.30pm to the Acle Straight close to Great Yarmouth.
They used an inflatable path, strops and lines to release the animal.
The horse was left in the care of the owner.
