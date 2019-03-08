Delays on Acle Straight as horse rescued from ditch

Fire crews rescued a horse stuck in a ditch on the Acle Straight. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

There were delays on the Acle Straight this afternoon as fire crews worked to rescue a horse from a ditch.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Crews from Gorleston and the Urban Search and Rescue team from Dereham were dispatched at around 4.30pm to the Acle Straight close to Great Yarmouth.

They used an inflatable path, strops and lines to release the animal.

The horse was left in the care of the owner.