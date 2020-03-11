Search

Inquest opens into death of two women in A47 crash

PUBLISHED: 11:45 11 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:45 11 March 2020

An air ambulance at the crash scene on the A47 along the Acle straight. Picture: Sarah Burgess

An air ambulance at the crash scene on the A47 along the Acle straight. Picture: Sarah Burgess

An inquest has opened into the death of two women in a crash on the A47.

Carrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLYCarrow House. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Mary Matthews, 76, and Myra Green, 78, died on the Acle Straight on March 2.

They had been travelling in a pink Nissan Micra which collided with a white Fiat Ducato van heading towards Great Yarmouth.

An inquest into their deaths opened at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Wednesday morning (March 11).

It heard that Mrs Matthews, who lived on High Road in Beighton, was born in Dublin, Ireland, and had worked as a retail assistant.

Mrs Green was born in Great Yarmouth and had worked as a hairdresser.

She lived on Chapel Road in Beighton.

The cause of death for both women was given as extensive injuries due to a road traffic collision.

Area Coroner for Norfolk, Yvonne Blake, said the matter may result in criminal prosecution and adjourned the inquest for a paper review on June 12.

MORE: Two women killed in A47 crash named

The van driver, a 52-year-old man, was arrested last week on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has since been released under investigation.

