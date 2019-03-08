Car flips onto side after crashing into ditch on A47

A silver Vauxhall Corsa flipped onto its side after crashing into a ditch on the Acle Straight in Great Yarmouth on Monday morning. Picture: Joseph Norton Archant

A car flipped onto its side after crashing into a ditch on the A47.

The driver sustained no visible injuries. Picture: Joseph Norton The driver sustained no visible injuries. Picture: Joseph Norton

The crash happened on the Acle Straight in Great Yarmouth at 5.39am on Monday.

The driver of the silver Vauxhall Corsa which ended up in the ditch two miles from Great Yarmouth has been reported by police for careless driving but did not sustain any visible injuries.

Emergency services closed the road in both directions while the car was recovered.

The Acle Straight is now fully open.