Rail lines blocked as services delayed and cancelled

PUBLISHED: 11:22 01 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:35 01 June 2019

A points failure means trains are delayed or cancelled between Norwich and Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Bill Smith

A points failure means trains are delayed or cancelled between Norwich and Great Yarmouth. PHOTO: Bill Smith

Coastal visitors could face disappointment after rail problems struck on Saturday morning.

Greater Anglia took to Twitter shortly before 11am to warn passengers some services may be cancelled, delayed or revised after a points failure at Acle.

Services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth are affected.

They tweeted: "Due to a points failure at #Acle some lines are blocked.

"Train services running through this station may be cancelled, delayed or revised.

"Disruption is expected until further notice."

Network Rail engineers are aware of the issue and on route to the site.

The 11.06am Norwich to Great Yarmouth service and the 11.47 Great Yarmouth to Norwich services have been cancelled.

With temperatures set to continue rising and the mercury expected to hit around 25C today, sun-seekers were expected to make trips around the Norfolk coast this weekend.

The temperatures mean that some parts of Norfolk could well be hotter than Ibiza this weekend, with the BBC predicting highs of 24C for the party island today and tomorrow.

If you are out and about enjoying the best of the region's weather, then send a photo and a brief description of what you are doing to reporter Donna-Louise Bishop at donna-louise.bishop@archant.co.uk, for a chance to be featured in our papers or online.

