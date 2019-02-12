Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Full steam ahead for Guides, Brownies and Rainbows at museum fun day

PUBLISHED: 15:35 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:36 01 March 2019

Rainbows, Brownies and Guides groups from the Acle district held a fun day at Strumpshaw Steam Museum. Picture: Sharon Rowsell

Rainbows, Brownies and Guides groups from the Acle district held a fun day at Strumpshaw Steam Museum. Picture: Sharon Rowsell

Submitted

Almost 100 Norfolk girls clubbed together for an event to celebrate World Thinking Day.

Rainbows, Brownies and Guides groups from the Acle district held a fun day at Strumpshaw Steam Museum. Picture: Sharon RowsellRainbows, Brownies and Guides groups from the Acle district held a fun day at Strumpshaw Steam Museum. Picture: Sharon Rowsell

The 85 girls, all members of Rainbows, Brownies and Guides groups, along with 25 leaders put on the event at Strumpshaw Steam Museum.

The girls from groups in Acle, Freethorpe, South Walsham and Strumpshaw enjoyed a day filled with fun crafts and challenges at the museum on February 24.

They had the chance to make jewellery, keyrings and dreamcatchers using components such as nuts, bolts and cogs and took part in team games.

They also had the opportunity to tour the museum and help clean one of the engines in preparation for the Easter rally.

The day finished with all the members renewing their Guiding promise together and receiving a special badge to mark the occasion.

Strumpshaw Steam Museum was presented with a donation of £400 by way of thanks for hosting the day.

Most Read

Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Family pays tribute to ‘amazing’ teenager killed in Norwich crash

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family.

Store in Norwich’s Royal Arcade announces it is to close

Shopping in the Royal Arcade, Norwich. Berrys and Grey. PHOTO BY SIMON FINLAY

Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries lead the chase for Tottenham ace

Norwich City have been linked with a Tottenham youngster Maxwell Statham Picture: Matthew Usher/Focus Images Ltd

Van drives into Aldi store during attempted ram raid

A van was driven into the Aldi in Brandon in an attempted ram raid. PHOTO: Conor Matchett

Most Read

Teenager who died in crash with cement mixer named

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where Bethany Alexander was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

Held to ransom: Hundreds of Norfolk homeowners told to pay £600,000 or face legal action

Russell Hill with a copy of a letter to sent to him by the Flatland management. Photo: Neil Perry.

Body of man found in woodland

Police confirmed the body of a man had been found at Hargham Woods, Attleborough. He has been named locally as Neil Davis. Photo: Submitted

One man dies and lorry driver arrested after A11 crash

Norfolk Accident Rescue Service (NARS) attended an incident on the A11 where one person died earlier today. Picture: (NARS)

Engineer claims recalled £24k BMW ‘abandoned’ with dozens of others in field

Nick Gilden was shocked to find his newly purchased car had been stored amongst dozens of other BMWs in an unlocked and uncovered gated compound at the Norfolk Showground. Photo: Nick Gilden

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Met Office warns of ‘injuries and danger to life’ as Storm Freya expected to hit parts of Norfolk

Storm Freya is set to hit parts of East Anglia this weekend. Photo: Getty Images

Family pays tribute to ‘amazing’ teenager killed in Norwich crash

Bethany Alexander. PIC: Courtesey of the Alexander family.

Trisha Goddard describes Stacey Dooley’s Comic Relief post as ‘disturbing’

Trisha Goddard discussing Stacey Dooley's Comic Relief Instagram photo on Good Morning Britain. Photo YouTube/ITV/Good Morning Britain.

Serious failings found at Norfolk school featured in Channel 5 documentary

Participants of Channel 5 show Bad Habits, Holy Orders. Sacred Heart School, which featured in the documentary, has been told it must improve by Independent Schools Inspectorate. Picture: ARCHANT

‘They have a huge part to play between now and the end of the season’ – Ian Culverhouse on King’s Lynn fans

Adam Marriott has scored in each of his last four appearances at The Walks Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists