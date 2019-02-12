Full steam ahead for Guides, Brownies and Rainbows at museum fun day

Rainbows, Brownies and Guides groups from the Acle district held a fun day at Strumpshaw Steam Museum. Picture: Sharon Rowsell Submitted

Almost 100 Norfolk girls clubbed together for an event to celebrate World Thinking Day.

The 85 girls, all members of Rainbows, Brownies and Guides groups, along with 25 leaders put on the event at Strumpshaw Steam Museum.

The girls from groups in Acle, Freethorpe, South Walsham and Strumpshaw enjoyed a day filled with fun crafts and challenges at the museum on February 24.

They had the chance to make jewellery, keyrings and dreamcatchers using components such as nuts, bolts and cogs and took part in team games.

They also had the opportunity to tour the museum and help clean one of the engines in preparation for the Easter rally.

The day finished with all the members renewing their Guiding promise together and receiving a special badge to mark the occasion.

Strumpshaw Steam Museum was presented with a donation of £400 by way of thanks for hosting the day.