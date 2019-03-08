Railway lines blocked at Acle due to fault

A signalling fault at Acle has disrupted Greater Anglia services between Great Yarmouth and Norwich. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Train services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth were disrupted by a signalling fault.

The problem with the signalling system at Acle blocked all lines on Monday evening.

Network Rail engineers were called to the scene to locate the cause of the failure and worked to restore normal service. Some replacement bus services were run to help affected passengers.

Greater Anglia said disruption due to the signalling fault had ended by 8.45pm.