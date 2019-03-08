Railway lines blocked at Acle due to fault
PUBLISHED: 20:18 03 June 2019 | UPDATED: 21:17 03 June 2019
Train services between Norwich and Great Yarmouth were disrupted by a signalling fault.
The problem with the signalling system at Acle blocked all lines on Monday evening.
Network Rail engineers were called to the scene to locate the cause of the failure and worked to restore normal service. Some replacement bus services were run to help affected passengers.
Greater Anglia said disruption due to the signalling fault had ended by 8.45pm.