Dog stolen after owner pushed to ground

PUBLISHED: 08:55 19 January 2019

Harley, the stolen 11-year-old Jack Russell-pug cross from Acle. NORFOLK POLICE

Harley, the stolen 11-year-old Jack Russell-pug cross from Acle. NORFOLK POLICE

Archant

A dog has been stolen after its owner was pushed to the ground during a nighttime walk.

Norfolk Police are investigating after the owner was walking the 11-year-old Jack Russell-pug cross in the car park at Acle War Memorial Recreation Centre and Social Club in Bridewell Lane.

It is not known how many people were involved, but the victim was approached from behind and pushed to the ground, before the dog was unclipped from his lead and taken away.

The dog, named Harley is described as being dark coloured.

The incident occurred sometime between 10.30pm and 10.50pm on Thursday January 17.

Anyone with information about the incident, or the whereabouts of Harley, is urged to contact Sally Tucker of Great Yarmouth CID on 101, quoting reference 36/4165/19.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

