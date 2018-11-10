Road blocked in both directions following a six vehicle crash on the A47 near Swaffham

Police have warned drivers following an accident on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A road has been closed in both directions following an accident on the A47.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The road is currently closed between the A1122 and the A1065, between Narborough and Swaffham, due to a six vehicle collision.

Drivers in the area are being urged to take care.

Following reports of possible delays, Norfolk police took to Twitter to warn commuters in the area: “En route to reports of an RTC on the A47 westbound near to Swaffham, please be advised there may be delays in the area.”

Officers from Breckland Police and Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team area both in attendance.

- If you can provide an update of traffic delays in the area, email Donna-Louise.Bishop@archant.co.uk.