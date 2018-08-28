Search

Accident in King’s Lynn closes major road at rush hour

PUBLISHED: 16:50 17 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:50 17 December 2018

Picture: Denise Bradley

Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A crash between a car and lorry has closed a major route in King’s Lynn at rush hour.

The A149 between the Queen Elizabeth Hospital roundabout and the Knights Hill roundabout has been closed.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a road traffic collision at 4pm between a car and a lorry.

“Drivers suffered minor injuries and the road is closed and diversions are being put in place.”

