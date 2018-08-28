Accident in King’s Lynn closes major road at rush hour

Picture: Denise Bradley Archant

A crash between a car and lorry has closed a major route in King’s Lynn at rush hour.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The A149 between the Queen Elizabeth Hospital roundabout and the Knights Hill roundabout has been closed.

A police spokesman said: “We were called to a road traffic collision at 4pm between a car and a lorry.

“Drivers suffered minor injuries and the road is closed and diversions are being put in place.”