Busy road in West Norfolk is closed after a three-vehicle traffic collision
PUBLISHED: 15:48 09 January 2019
Archant
A busy road into King’s Lynn is closed due to an accident between two cars and a lorry.
At around 2pm today police were called to a road traffic collision on at A134 at Stoke Ferry involving three vehicles.
One person was injured, but police say the injuries were not serious.
A spokesman for the police said: “There was a backlog of traffic but that has since been cleared by the diversions.
“We are still on scene waiting for vehicle recovery, the road is still closed.”
