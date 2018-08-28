Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Busy road in West Norfolk is closed after a three-vehicle traffic collision

PUBLISHED: 15:48 09 January 2019

Picture: Denise Bradley

Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A busy road into King’s Lynn is closed due to an accident between two cars and a lorry.

At around 2pm today police were called to a road traffic collision on at A134 at Stoke Ferry involving three vehicles.

One person was injured, but police say the injuries were not serious.

A spokesman for the police said: “There was a backlog of traffic but that has since been cleared by the diversions.

“We are still on scene waiting for vehicle recovery, the road is still closed.”

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

Former Norwich City coach dies in car crash ahead of sex abuse trial

Former Norwich City youth football coach Michael

WATCH: Water floods over sea walls at high tide as strong winds batter coastline

Flooding at Walcott, North Norfolk. PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood

Family run business to close its doors after 30 years

The Stock Shop in Downham Market is closing its doors for the last time. Photo: Google

Most Read

Shock as Namco Funscape in Ipswich closes

#includeImage($article, 225)

Woman dies after serious A14 crash at Copdock

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two killed and one seriously injured in deadly night on Suffolk roads

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Harbour master warns weather watchers to stay away

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man dies after crash on Suffolk road

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Forecasters warn new Beast from the East could bring snow and freezing temperatures

The 'beast from the East' hits Attleborough with heavy snow in the town. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Theatre Royal boss reveals future of Ben Langley after public backlash

Ben Langley as Wishee Washee Credit: Rosa Maria Hughes

House of Fraser closing date revealed

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich is closing in February. Picture: Neil Didsbury

‘Heartbreaking’ scenes at Winterton as village is among hardest hit by storm

Wild weather at Winterton as seen from the car park looking down at the tank traps Picture: Liz Coates

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from brewery tour to ballet

Redwell Brewery Tour Credit: James Randle
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists