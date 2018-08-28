Busy road in West Norfolk is closed after a three-vehicle traffic collision

A busy road into King’s Lynn is closed due to an accident between two cars and a lorry.

Units from @KingsLynnPolice and @NSRAPT are dealing with an RTC on the #A134 near to #Wereham The road is currently closed whilst officers work at the scene. Further updates will follow in due course. #CCR — Norfolk Police (@NorfolkPolice) January 9, 2019

At around 2pm today police were called to a road traffic collision on at A134 at Stoke Ferry involving three vehicles.

One person was injured, but police say the injuries were not serious.

A spokesman for the police said: “There was a backlog of traffic but that has since been cleared by the diversions.

“We are still on scene waiting for vehicle recovery, the road is still closed.”