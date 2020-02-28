Homeless support charity listed as one of UK's best places to work

Members of the Access Community Trust team at the Sunday Times Top 100 not-for-profit companies to work for in 2020 awards. PHOTO: Access Community Trust. Archant

A charity supporting vunerable people in need has been named as one of the best employers to work for in the UK.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Access Community Trust have featured for the first time in their 45-year history on the top 100 not-for-profit organisations to work for, complied by the Sunday Times and Best Companies.

The Lowestoft-based group, which aims to tackle homelessness and social exclusion and promote positive wellbeing and employment, ranked 34th in the UK-wide listing.

CEO Emma Ratzer, who was awarded an MBE in the Queen's Birthday Honours List in 2019 for services to the Suffolk community, said: "As an organisation that helps so many people in need within our region, it is imperative to have a strong, resilient and dedicated workforce, which delivers Access' values to the best of their abilities.

"It is my belief that to ensure we deliver the best service to our clients, who we support daily, we continue to empower and develop our staff members to be the best they can be.

"To debut in the Sunday Times' top 100 list at position 34 is humbling and I am so proud to be part of and lead a strong, growing and dedicated family of employees that truly do care about each other and the charity's aims.

You may also want to watch:

"They strive to go that extra mile in what can sometimes be trying situations.

"This award is about, and dedicated to, them."

Judged on eight factors, the accolade reviews how the charity embraces and engage with its workforce, while ensuring a pleasant and rewarding place to work.

Last winter, the group's efforts ensured as many of Lowestoft's homeless or vulnerable community as possible were given a hot meal, access to a shower and a bed for the night through the Thin Ice Project.

Throughout the four-month project, the group provided 607 beds, along with food, clothing, washing facilities and other support to those who desperately needed it.

While their efforts continue all year round, the chartiy is once again providing Cold Weather Provision services for rough sleepers in Lowestoft with their 'Somewhere Safe to Stay Hub'.

In the last year alone, the charity has helped and housed over 600 homeless people and families through its nine specialist housing projects.