'We look forward to further success in the future': Joy as notable milestone is marked

PUBLISHED: 17:03 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:03 02 October 2019

Members of the Peterson UK team were invited to meet with ABP’s CEO Henrik Pedersen and ABP colleagues in central London, where they were presented with an original painting created by renowned local artist, Stuart Roy. Picture: ABP

Members of the Peterson UK team were invited to meet with ABP's CEO Henrik Pedersen and ABP colleagues in central London, where they were presented with an original painting created by renowned local artist, Stuart Roy. Picture: ABP

A milestone has been marked as a successful partnership continues to flourish.

After a long-term agreement was started earlier this year between ABP and Peterson UK - a major logistics and service provider to the offshore energy industry - a new operational and logistics base was established at the Port of Lowestoft.

And as part of the ongoing partnership, the arrival of the 100th vessel at the Port of Lowestoft has been celebrated.

To mark the occasion, members of Peterson's team met with ABP's chief executive Henrik Pedersen and ABP colleagues in London, where they were presented with an original painting created by artist, Stuart Roy.

Jason Hendry, regional director at Peterson, said: "Our supply base at Lowestoft was set up at the beginning of 2019 to serve the offshore energy sector as an alternative base for the UK Southern North Sea (SNS) region.

"The facility at the port is proving to be an excellent base for our turnkey, end-to-end logistics offering and vessel pooling/sharing concepts and services, which provide our customers with significant cost savings.

"We were therefore delighted to celebrate this notable milestone in partnership with ABP and we look forward to further success in the future."

As part of the agreement, Peterson operates a wide range of warehouses and other cargo and logistic services from the port, including fuel bunkering to support the oil and gas and renewable energy sectors being supplied from its Lowestoft supply base.

Andrew Harston, ABP Director Short Sea Ports, said: "We were delighted to celebrate this excellent milestone in our partnership with Peterson UK and we look forward to continuing to collaborate to support the local economy."

