Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

'Cutting edge for the town': £800,000 investment marked with state-of-the-art pilot boat

PUBLISHED: 10:54 17 July 2019 | UPDATED: 10:54 17 July 2019

New Kingfisher pilot boat at the Port of Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

New Kingfisher pilot boat at the Port of Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

A pilot boat marking £800,000 worth of investment in Lowestoft has been officially launched.

Crew onboard Lowestoft�s new pilot boat. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodCrew onboard Lowestoft�s new pilot boat. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The Port of Lowestoft's new state-of-the-art pilot boat became the latest addition to the town's fleet, having been built by Norfolk-based, family-owned Goodchild Marine.

Earlier this year, St Mary's Primary School held a competition to name the new boat, with the chosen name of Kingfisher following in the tradition of using bird names at the port.

Mayor of Lowestoft Alice Taylor said: "When you talk about investment it can get all very accountancy and people don't always see what is going on, but here is something people can touch and see.

"It is something cutting edge for this town with internationally renowned technology because the people of Lowestoft have the skills to do this work."

New Kingfisher pilot boat at the Port of Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodNew Kingfisher pilot boat at the Port of Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

The boat represents an investment of £670,000 in the Port of Lowestoft from Associated British Ports (ABP), while new pontoons and facilities bring the total investment to £800,000 in recent months.

Andrew Harston, ABP's Wales and short sea ports director, said: "The new vessel provides the combination of speed, significantly improved fuel efficiency and enhanced safety standards and features compared with previous models, and we are proud to use the engineering knowhow and innovation from a skilled local manufacturer.

"By investing in our capabilities, we make sure the Port of Lowestoft stays up-to-date and can continue to offer the very best services available to our customers."

Tim Jenkins, from the Lowestoft Fishermen's Mission, blessed the boat before it was traditionally christened with champagne. He said; "It is a beautiful day in a beautiful town.

The Mayor of Lowestoft, Alice Taylor, speaking at the launch of Lowestoft’s new pilot boat. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe Mayor of Lowestoft, Alice Taylor, speaking at the launch of Lowestoft’s new pilot boat. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"It is a real honour and privilege to be here working in association with ABP.

"It can be cold and wet and foggy but these dedicated pilots and boat crew are prepared to help their fellow seafarers in all conditions."

Alan Goodchild, managing director of Goodchild, said: "It has been a privilege to continue our long-standing relationship with ABP and the port, having built the last pilot boat Osprey nearly 25 years ago.

"The project has helped to secure industry prosperity and safeguarded existing local jobs throughout all stages of construction, maintenance and operation.

New Kingfisher pilot boat at the Port of Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodNew Kingfisher pilot boat at the Port of Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"Kingfisher is the fist of its size in the UK and benefits from all the features of Goodchild Marine's flagship ORC range, which is designed to achieve the highest standards of quality and performance."

The Mayor of Lowestoft, Alice Taylor, speaking at the launch of Lowestoft�s new pilot boat. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe Mayor of Lowestoft, Alice Taylor, speaking at the launch of Lowestoft�s new pilot boat. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

ABP’s Wales and Short Sea Ports Director, Andrew Harston, speaking at the launch of Lowestoft’s new pilot boat. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodABP’s Wales and Short Sea Ports Director, Andrew Harston, speaking at the launch of Lowestoft’s new pilot boat. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Guests at the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club ahead of the official naming ceremony of Lowestoft’s new pilot boat. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodGuests at the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club ahead of the official naming ceremony of Lowestoft’s new pilot boat. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jane Chave at the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club ahead of the official naming ceremony of Lowestoft’s new pilot boat. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodJane Chave at the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club ahead of the official naming ceremony of Lowestoft’s new pilot boat. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tim Jenkins at the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club ahead of the official naming ceremony of Lowestoft’s new pilot boat. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTim Jenkins at the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club ahead of the official naming ceremony of Lowestoft’s new pilot boat. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

New Kingfisher pilot boat at the Port of Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodNew Kingfisher pilot boat at the Port of Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

New Kingfisher pilot boat at the Port of Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodNew Kingfisher pilot boat at the Port of Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

You may also want to watch:

New Kingfisher pilot boat at the Port of Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodNew Kingfisher pilot boat at the Port of Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Guests at the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club ahead of the official naming ceremony of Lowestoft�s new pilot boat. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodGuests at the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club ahead of the official naming ceremony of Lowestoft�s new pilot boat. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jane Chave at the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club ahead of the official naming ceremony of Lowestoft’s new pilot boat. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodJane Chave at the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club ahead of the official naming ceremony of Lowestoft’s new pilot boat. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Crew onboard Lowestoft�s new pilot boat. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodCrew onboard Lowestoft�s new pilot boat. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Guests at the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club ahead of the official naming ceremony of Lowestoft’s new pilot boat. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodGuests at the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club ahead of the official naming ceremony of Lowestoft’s new pilot boat. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

New Kingfisher pilot boat at the Port of Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodNew Kingfisher pilot boat at the Port of Lowestoft. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Crew onboard Lowestoft�s new pilot boat. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodCrew onboard Lowestoft�s new pilot boat. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Guests at the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club ahead of the official naming ceremony of Lowestoft�s new pilot boat. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodGuests at the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club ahead of the official naming ceremony of Lowestoft�s new pilot boat. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Tim Jenkins at the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club ahead of the official naming ceremony of Lowestoft’s new pilot boat. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodTim Jenkins at the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club ahead of the official naming ceremony of Lowestoft’s new pilot boat. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Guests at the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club ahead of the official naming ceremony of Lowestoft�s new pilot boat. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodGuests at the Royal Norfolk and Suffolk Yacht Club ahead of the official naming ceremony of Lowestoft�s new pilot boat. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Most Read

Woman dies after being hit by Royal Mail lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Why those smiley faces in texts are important

Although it might mean nothing, a winky emoji can make you feel uncomfortable when received in a business communication, particularly from someone you don't know very well. Pic: Archant.

Man, 81, to appear in court charged with murder of wife at care home

Grays Fair Court care home in New Costessey. Picture Peter Walsh.

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Most Read

‘It’s chaos’ - Lorry stuck on narrow Norwich street

An eight wheeler lorry has got stuck between two listed buildings on the corner of St John's Maddermarket and Pottergate. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Town centre cordoned off after serious accident involving pedestrian and lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

Mum’s horror after finding giant dead rats in new council home

Charli Denton was looking forward to starting an independent life in her new home in Norwich - but this was thwarted after finding mounds of rat droppings and two giant dead rats in the council flat. Picture: Charli Denton

Canaries sign former Leeds favourite from West Ham on permanent deal

Norwich City have signed Sam Byram from West Ham Picture: Norwich CIty FC

See inside: Derelict 14-bed mansion up for auction after being abandoned 70 years ago

Hainford House comes with 14 bedrooms and 13 acres but requires massive amounts of renovation work. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man arrested after primary academy put in lockdown

Hall Road, in Kessingland. Picture: Reece Hanson

Woman dies after being hit by Royal Mail lorry

Emergency services at the scene of a serious accident in Diss town centre. Picture: Simon Parkin

‘The dead won’t mind’ - couple criticised for eating lunch on war memorial

Cromer's restored war memoral. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

Familes urged to Go Wild for Ben and help north Norfolk nine-year-old reach his £60,000 fundraising target

Nine-year-old Ben Taylor, who needs a life-changing, £60,000 operation, with his mum Belinda. Picture: KAREN BETHELL

9 things to do in Norfolk this weekend

The RSC's Matilda The Musical UK and Ireland tour Credit: Helen Maybanks
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists