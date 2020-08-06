New facility unveiled as ABP invests in Port of Lowestoft

A new fuelling facility has been constructed at the Port of Lowestoft to support the UK Southern North Sea (SNS) energy sector.

Thun Grace arrives at the Port of Lowestoft. Picture: ColinTurner - Turner Photography Thun Grace arrives at the Port of Lowestoft. Picture: ColinTurner - Turner Photography

Associated British Ports (ABP) - the owner and operator of the Port of Lowestoft - has invested more than £250,000 in the new fuel bunkering facility, which received its first fuel from the vessel, Thun Grace, on Wednesday, August 5.

Thun Grace called at the port on behalf of Peterson UK and the GEOS Group to carry out fuel services.

John Shade, UK fuel manager, said: “This new fuel bunkering facility provides operators from the oil and gas and offshore wind sectors with another reason to use Lowestoft as their port of choice, with capability and capacity now in place to service any vessel that comes into the port.

“We are pleased to have worked in partnership with ABP and GEOS Group to create a competitively priced solution in a very convenient location.”

With the GEOS Group providing fuel directly from a UK refinery to various ports around the UK, Barry Newton – director of GEOS Group – added: “We are delighted to be able to provide a fuelling facility in Lowestoft, both supporting and adding to port services, and are excited to work with ABP in the development of the port going forward.”

Construction of the new facility, which included the raising of bund walls, began in November 2019 and was completed on schedule by local contractor Brooks and Wood.

Paul Ager, ABP Divisional Port Manager – East Coast, said: “Today marks another important milestone in our partnership with Peterson UK and GEOS Group, which will help support jobs and the regional economy at this vital time.

“With this new bunkering facility our marine teams are able to support the UK SNS energy sector 365 days a year, making sure that our customers get a consistent, cost-effective and efficient service.”

Since the start of ABP and Peterson UK’s business partnership in January 2019, the two companies have celebrated a number of successes, including reaching the milestone of handling 100 vessels in October 2019.

Since then, this figure has grown to more than 350 vessels, which have called at the port.