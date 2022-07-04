OPINION: Abortion ruling has tarnished my beloved America's independence

Opinion

Demonstrators outside the US embassy in London protesting against the decision to scrap constitutional right to abortion in America - Credit: PA

When I lived in America, I always found Independence Day a bit strange.

People would invite me to their Independence Day parties, which felt a little as though I was being summoned as the token Brit to stand around smiling while they celebrated getting rid of me.

But I don’t imagine that was their intention – as everyone knows, Americans are unfailingly nice to everybody, even when they’re not being. (Am I allowed to say that? Oh well, done now.)

My best friend is American and I visit her every year in New York. I love it there. The freedom. The shows. The eclectic nature of the bars. The art. The amazing museums. Not as old as ours, but often so much better thought through, as anyone who has been to the Tenement Museum in New York would testify for example.

I visited one year and heard the story of a Chinese American woman who went from being a quiet and dutiful wife in China to going on strike against the appalling factory wages she and her co-workers endured in the 70s. As a woman, America transformed her, helped her to see what she was capable of. I couldn’t help but be moved.

So that’s the America I know. The dream factory. The America that allowed a girl from Bury St Edmunds to go to New York and live out her Anna Wintour fantasy (albeit as the editor of a rather less salubrious title than Vogue).

But New York isn’t America. And America isn’t New York.

What on earth has gone wrong there that the landmark judgement Roe vs Wade that in 1973 protected a pregnant woman’s right to do with her own body as she saw fit has been dismantled in 2022?

In Dobbs vs Jackson Women’s Health Organisation last month, the US Supreme Court ruled that, contrary to Roe v Wade, the US Constitution does not uphold the right to an abortion. That right was not ‘deeply rooted in the Nation’s history or tradition’ apparently. That maybe so.

But history and tradition aren’t always correct. Sometimes, as time goes on we learn that there is a better way to do things, a better way to treat people, and surely the fundamental right of a woman is that her body is her own?

I have never had an abortion. I am not sure if I ever would have but I can’t know. Until you are in the circumstances when an unwanted pregnancy arises, you cannot predict what would feel right for you. But as a woman I can at least empathise with how it might feel to be imprisoned by your own body into a life you do not want. I imagine one would feel as an animal in a trap might, forced with the choice of a long, slow, painful death or chewing off their own leg.

How then is it right that of the nine Supreme Court judges who got to make the decision here, that six of them were men, two of those six were men who have been accused of sexual harassment (Clarence Thomas and Brett Kavanaugh) and that of the three women judges, two of them (Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan) voted to retain Roe vs Wade?

The only woman to vote in favour of the new judgement was Amy Coney Barrett, a Trump appointee, and mother of seven who has argued that Roe vs Wade is flawed because it emphasises that parenthood is a burden which she, of course, is living proof is not the case.

Regardless of her input – as my grandmother used to say, ‘there’s always one’ - the fact that a decision that will affect American women’s lives for generations was largely made by men, cuts to me to the craw. How dare they even presume to have a view? It isn’t their body or their problem – though their gender will have been the one to cause it.

Perhaps we should get a bunch of women to vote on a law that all men responsible for unwanted pregnancies should be given compulsory vasectomies that can only be reversed after 18 years?

Only fair, surely, if the woman is to have her freedom curtailed by Government for that amount of time, that the man should too? He should have been more careful, shouldn’t he? (Which is apparently a completely reasonable thing to say to a woman who gets pregnant by mistake).

I expect I sound like an angry, ranting feminist who has gone too far. Oh well.

When things are so unfair as to beggar belief, anger is one’s only recourse.

I know there is a lot more complexity to the debate than I have outlined here. I once interviewed a woman who was raped and who decided to keep her baby. It was a beautiful story and I admired her but the key thing there was that she got to choose.

So did the woman I interviewed who carried a baby with Edward’s syndrome to term, even though she knew he would die. Again, it was a heart-breaking interview that has stayed with me forever. But again, the choice was hers, and all the more remarkable for it.

Our bodies. Our choice. It has to be, surely? Unless men want to risk what women might do if they are ever in a position to decide what men do with theirs.

Anyway, all that remains is for me to wish everyone a Happy Independence Day.

I’m glad, that in Britain, independence, for men and for women, is still allowed.















