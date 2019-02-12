Drivers warned of delays between coastal towns

An abnormal load previously passing through Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: James Bass Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2013

Motorists are being warned they could face delays as an abnormal load is transported between coastal towns.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Motorists advised of possible delays tomorrow at 10am as police escort an abnormal load from #Lowestoft to #GreatYarmouth.



Read more - https://t.co/Os2ivcz03G — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) March 6, 2019

Suffolk Police has issued the warning to drivers ahead of a frame, weighing 44,000kg, being transported from Lowestoft to Great Yarmouth on Thursday, March 7.

A police escort will join the abnormal load as they travel between the towns – leaving AFS on Commercial Road, Lowestoft at 10am before heading to Coastground on Morton Peto Road in Gt Yarmouth.

A police spokesman said: “Motorists are advised they may experience delays on Thursday, March 7 at 10am as police escort the transportation of an abnormal load through the county.

“A frame weighing 44,000kg will be escorted from AFS, Commercial Road, Lowestoft to Coastground, Morton Peto Road, Gt Yarmouth.”

The routes will be as follows: Local roads – A47 – A12 – A1117 – A47 – local roads to site

The police spokesman added: “Delays can be expected along these routes.”