Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Drivers warned of delays between coastal towns

PUBLISHED: 11:30 06 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:30 06 March 2019

An abnormal load previously passing through Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: James Bass

An abnormal load previously passing through Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: James Bass

Archant Norfolk Photographic © 2013

Motorists are being warned they could face delays as an abnormal load is transported between coastal towns.

Suffolk Police has issued the warning to drivers ahead of a frame, weighing 44,000kg, being transported from Lowestoft to Great Yarmouth on Thursday, March 7.

A police escort will join the abnormal load as they travel between the towns – leaving AFS on Commercial Road, Lowestoft at 10am before heading to Coastground on Morton Peto Road in Gt Yarmouth.

A police spokesman said: “Motorists are advised they may experience delays on Thursday, March 7 at 10am as police escort the transportation of an abnormal load through the county.

“A frame weighing 44,000kg will be escorted from AFS, Commercial Road, Lowestoft to Coastground, Morton Peto Road, Gt Yarmouth.”

The routes will be as follows: Local roads – A47 – A12 – A1117 – A47 – local roads to site

The police spokesman added: “Delays can be expected along these routes.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Only two weeks to save pub in city beauty spot

The Cock Pub, in Long John Hill, Lakenham. Photo: Emma Knights

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Reader letter: Goodbye and good riddance to RAF Tornados

The last fly past of the Tornado fighter jet over RAF Marham. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Trailer carrying car on A11 had its brakes disconnected

Police seized a trailer carrying a car on the A11 after its chassis was found to have been repaired with wood. Photo: Police

Family gang gave woman ‘severe, punishment-style beating’ over alleged affair

Norwich Crown Court. Photo: Adrian Judd

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Absolutely awful’: fury as village set for 100 more homes

More than 100 new homes could be built in Emneth Picture: Rui Vieira/PA Wire

‘A ghost town’ - five years on from major Norwich road shake-up, what has changed?

Cars on St Stephens Street before the ban was brought in. Photo: Simon Finlay

Quiet Norfolk town sees extra police patrols amid fears over gangs

Diss Safer Neighbourhood Team ran a public event at Mere Mouth on March 2 to discuss concerns about gangs, knife crime and county lines. Picture: Norfolk Police

Driver hit police car while looking for family after they crashed on his wedding day

Harling Road in Garboldisham. Photo: Google

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I was sick all day’ - Vegetarian finds chicken in her Tesco cheese and onion slice

Vegetarian Ami Cull found chicken in her cheese and onion slice in Tesco in Diss. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Norwich pub introduces bottomless prosecco brunches

The Belle Vue in Norwich has introduced bottomless brunches. Photo: The Belle Vue

Drug driver caught watching TV on phone on A11

Breckland Police stopped a driver on the A11 after they found them streaming a television program on a mobile phone while driving. Picture: Breckland Police

Will village get fried chicken? Takeaway man to discover fate of council leader objected plan

A new takeaway could open in Brundall, serving a range of food including fried chicken. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Well-loved tearoom shut due to owner’s ill health

Stuart Burns and Alyson Brett in 2015 opening The Courtyard Tearooms in Attleborough, which will now close down. PHOTO: Sonya Duncan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists