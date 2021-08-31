News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
50-ton boat to be escorted through Norfolk this morning

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:24 AM August 31, 2021   
A 50-ton boat is set to be escorted through the county by police this morning (Tuesday).

Motorists have been advised they may experience delays around Tunstead and Hoveton as the vehicle makes its way to Ipswich. It s due to set off at 9am. 

The route will be as follows: 

Local Roads - Tunstead Rd - Horning Rd West -  A1151 - A149 - B1152 - A1064 - A47 - A11 - (possible break Chalk Hill layby) B1085 Red Lodge - A11 - A14 - A142 - A14 - A1308 slip - A14 - A14 J55 Copdock slip - A14 - A137 - Local Roads to Site

Alternative route if not turning:  

A14 - A142 A11 - A1304 - Newmarket/Kentford - B1506 - A14 - A1308 slip - A14 - A14 J55 Copdock slip - A14 - A137 - Local Roads to Site

