Drivers warned of delays as abnormal load travels through Suffolk

A previous abnormal load travelling through Suffolk Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Motorists are being warned they could face delays as an abnormal load is transported through Suffolk.

Suffolk Police has issued the warning to drivers ahead of pontoons, weighing 75,000kg, that are being transported from Lowestoft to Penryn, in Cornwall, on Monday, April 15.

A police escort will join the abnormal load as they travel from Lowestoft at noon – leaving Lowestoft Enterprise Park in School Road, Lowestoft before heading all the way to Penryn in Cornwall.

A police spokesman said: “Motorists are advised they may experience delays on Monday, April 15 at noon as police escort the transportation of an abnormal load through the county.

“Pontoons weighing 75,000kg will be escorted from Lowestoft Enterprise Park, School Road, Lowestoft to Penryn Cornwall.”

The routes will be as follows: School Road - B1531 - A146 - Saltwater Way - Bridge Road - A1117 Normanston Drive - Millennium Way - A12 - A47 - A11 - Red Lodge - A1304 - A14 - Cambs Border.

The police spokesman added: “Suffolk Police will escort from Lowestoft Enterprise Park, Lowestoft to Red Lodge A11 (B1085); Essex Police will escort from Red Lodge.

“Delays can be expected along these routes.”