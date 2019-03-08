Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Drivers warned of delays as abnormal load travels through Suffolk

PUBLISHED: 09:41 12 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:41 12 April 2019

A previous abnormal load travelling through Suffolk Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

A previous abnormal load travelling through Suffolk Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Motorists are being warned they could face delays as an abnormal load is transported through Suffolk.

Suffolk Police has issued the warning to drivers ahead of pontoons, weighing 75,000kg, that are being transported from Lowestoft to Penryn, in Cornwall, on Monday, April 15.

A police escort will join the abnormal load as they travel from Lowestoft at noon – leaving Lowestoft Enterprise Park in School Road, Lowestoft before heading all the way to Penryn in Cornwall.

A police spokesman said: “Motorists are advised they may experience delays on Monday, April 15 at noon as police escort the transportation of an abnormal load through the county.

“Pontoons weighing 75,000kg will be escorted from Lowestoft Enterprise Park, School Road, Lowestoft to Penryn Cornwall.”

The routes will be as follows: School Road - B1531 - A146 - Saltwater Way - Bridge Road - A1117 Normanston Drive - Millennium Way - A12 - A47 - A11 - Red Lodge - A1304 - A14 - Cambs Border.

The police spokesman added: “Suffolk Police will escort from Lowestoft Enterprise Park, Lowestoft to Red Lodge A11 (B1085); Essex Police will escort from Red Lodge.

“Delays can be expected along these routes.”

Most Read

Norwich woman splits with stranger she married on TV after three months

Verity and Jack on Married At First Sight Picture Channel 4 Indigo Wild Studio

Police ‘shocked’ as motorist with three children in car tests positive for drugs on A47

Police said a driver who failed a drugs test had been behind the wheel with three small children in the car. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Take a first look inside Norwich’s first zero-waste shop and cafe

Family and friends have been helping to get Re-Source ready for opening. Phaedra Parrish (left) and Ishtar Parrish (right) with their mother Cata (centre), at the new zero waste general store and cafe on Timberhill in Norwich. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Do you know this woman? Police in CCTV appeal after petrol station purse theft

Police want to speak to this woman in connection with a purse theft at a Norfolk petrol station. Pic: Norfolk Constabulary.

Norfolk tulip fields ablaze with colour

Workers in the tulip fields near King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Trash Girl spends the day at the EDP and Evening News to share her eco tips

ECO Hero Nadia Sparkes at Archant Photo: Brittany Creasey

Woman dies after crash involving four cars

The A148 at Sculthorpe and the junction with the B1355, near where the crash happened. Picture: Archant

Nurse asked patient out on date to McDonald’s in ‘sexually motivated’ actions which got him sacked

James Paget Hospital in Gorleston. Picture: Nick Butcher

Travellers move onto park and ride site

Several caravans and vehicles could be seen at Costessey park and ride on Monday morning (April 8). Photo: Archant

How Norfolk couple tamed the house from hell

Tackling a property nightmare: Olly Savage and Katrina Crossley, from Norwich. Pic: Katrina Crossley.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man assaulted on Prince of Wales Road

Police have cordoned off steps behind the Premier Inn after an assault overnight. Picture: Archant

Do you recognise TV presenter Stephen Mulhern’s Norwich City supporting friend?

Stephen and a Delia Smith lookalike (C) ITV

Norfolk tulip fields ablaze with colour

Workers in the tulip fields near King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Drink-driver found three times over limit on A47

Photo: James Bass.

Former city hair salon could become Norfolk’s first Islamic cultural centre

Al Madinah Ltd is seeking permission to turn the Sandy Lane salon into a community facility to serve people living nearby in Old Lakenham. Photo: Google
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists