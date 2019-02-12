Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Drivers warned of abnormal load travelling between towns

PUBLISHED: 07:37 21 February 2019 | UPDATED: 08:08 21 February 2019

File photo of Norfolk police car. Picture: Denise Bradley.

File photo of Norfolk police car. Picture: Denise Bradley.

Archant

Police will be escorting an abnormal load through Norfolk this morning (Thursday).

The load will be moving from Morton Peto Road in Great Yarmouth to Commercial Road in Lowestoft at around 9am.

The frame, which is 5.85m wide, 4.95m high and weighs 44 tonnes, will be travelling on Edison Way, Gapton Hall Rd, the A47, A1117, Millennium Way, Normanston Drive, Bridge Road, Cotmer Road, Tom Crisp Way, Horn Hill. Belvedere Road and Station Square.

Most Read

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

Kelly Watkins, 25, from Norwich, who suffered domestic violence at the hands of husband Keiron. Photo: Channel 5

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

Shamima Begum should be invited to live in Norwich, says Steven Downes Picture Metropolitan Police/PA Wire .

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

Floral tributes left at scene of crash on Dereham Road where a woman in her late teens was killed. Picture Peter Walsh

‘Why I didn’t leave home for two years’ - Norfolk grandmother’s recovery from life-changing accident

Dawn Abbott from Swaffham has appeared on ITV's This Time Next Year after recovering from a horrific accident which left her with burns over 55 per cent of her body. This is her when she appeared last year. Picture: ©Twofour Production / ITV Plc Picture Desk

Two crashes on Norfolk roads

Police have closed a road in Yaxham following a collision between two cars. Picture: Archant

Most Read

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

#includeImage($article, 225)

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Why I didn’t leave home for two years’ - Norfolk grandmother’s recovery from life-changing accident

#includeImage($article, 225)

Two crashes on Norfolk roads

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Two crashes on Norfolk roads

Police have closed a road in Yaxham following a collision between two cars. Picture: Archant

‘There are ways out’ - Message from mother who had bleach poured on her by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

Kelly Watkins, 25, from Norwich, who suffered domestic violence at the hands of husband Keiron. Photo: Channel 5

What about inviting Islamic State teenager Shamima to live in Norwich?

Shamima Begum should be invited to live in Norwich, says Steven Downes Picture Metropolitan Police/PA Wire .

‘I was so angry’ - Mother’s warning after man exposes himself to nine-year-old daughter

A mother is warning parents in Norwich to be vigilant after a man exposed himself to two nine-year-old girls at Waterloo Park. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2018

‘I hope it happens in the shirt of Norwich City’ - one Finnish legend on another

Teemu Pukki celebrates his second goal at Bolton at the weekend - his 23rd league goal of the season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists