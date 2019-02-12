Drivers warned of abnormal load travelling between towns

File photo of Norfolk police car. Picture: Denise Bradley. Archant

Police will be escorting an abnormal load through Norfolk this morning (Thursday).

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The load will be moving from Morton Peto Road in Great Yarmouth to Commercial Road in Lowestoft at around 9am.

The frame, which is 5.85m wide, 4.95m high and weighs 44 tonnes, will be travelling on Edison Way, Gapton Hall Rd, the A47, A1117, Millennium Way, Normanston Drive, Bridge Road, Cotmer Road, Tom Crisp Way, Horn Hill. Belvedere Road and Station Square.